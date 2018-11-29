BY SYDNEY PEREIRA |

PRECINCT COUNCIL

Mon., Dec. 3, 7 p.m.: 19th Precinct Community Council meeting at 153 E. 67th St.

Wed., Dec. 12, 7 p.m.: 7th Precinct Community Council meeting at 19 ½ Pitt St.

COMMUNITY BOARD

Wed., Dec. 5, 6:30 p.m., Community Board 4 monthly full board meeting at Hartley House, 413 W. 46th St.

Tues., Dec. 5, 6:30 p.m., Community Board 7 monthly full board meeting at Mount Sinai West, 1000 10th Ave. at W 59th St.

COMMUNITY

Tues., Dec. 4, 6:30 p.m., Pier 97 Interactive Design Workshop: The Hudson River Park Trust hosts a design workshop to shape the future of Pier 97 at W. 57th St. The interactive workshop will be held at VIA 57 WEST, 625 W. 57th St., in the second-floor basketball court.

Mon., Dec. 10, 7-8:30 p.m., East Side Coastal Resiliency Interactive Community Engagement Meeting: The city’s Department of Design and Construction holds a community meeting about the East Side Coastal Resiliency Project. Doors open at 7 p.m. at Gouverneur Health, 227 Madison St. between Jefferson and Clinton Sts. Dinner will be provided. Spanish, Mandarin, Cantonese and Fujianese interpreters will be present. For special-needs assistance, call 718-391-2411 or e-mail resiliency@ddc.nyc.gov by Dec. 4.

HOLIDAY

Fri., Nov. 23, to Mon., Dec. 24, East Village Stand Holiday Market kicks off this Friday on the corner of Seventh St. and Avenue C. On Fri., Nov. 23, Till Behler will lead a shakuhachi zen flute performance from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The market features various vendors selling glassware, picture frames, smoked sea salt, chocolates and cookies, jewelry and ornaments and more. Food and refreshments provided. For more information, contact eastvillagemarket@juno.com. FREE

Sat., Nov. 17, to Mon., Dec. 31, Holiday Market at the Oculus: Westfield World Trade Center features the Holiday Market at the Oculus, turning Lower Manhattan into a “winter wonderland.” The market will feature specialty shops, live performances from Nov. 26 to Dec. 9, and happy-hour specials and eateries. For more information on the full holiday program, visit www.westfield.com/wtc/holiday. FREE

Mon., Nov. 12, to Mon., Dec. 24, Grand Central Holiday Fair at Vanderbilt Hall, Grand Central Terminal, 89 E. 42nd St. at Park Ave., featuring 40 artisan vendors. Hours Monday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, visit www.grandcentralterminal.com. FREE

Thurs., Nov. 15, to Mon., Dec. 24, Union Square Holiday Market at the South Plaza in Union Square Park. Hours Monday to Friday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. For more information, visit www.urbanspacenyc.com/union-square-holiday-market. FREE

Wed., Dec. 5, 6 p.m., Washington Square Tree Lighting: The Washington Square Association hosts as the Rob Susman Brass Quartet will perform holiday songs as holiday lights are turned on. The Association will provide songbooks to sing along, and Santa Claus is expected to make an appearance, candy canes in hand. For more information, visit www.washingtonsquarenyc.org. FREE

Nov. 25 to Dec. 8, “A Christmas Carol in Harlem”: The Classical Theatre of Harlem presents “A Christmas Carol in Harlem,” directed by Steve H. Broadnax III, at Aaron Davis Hall, at the corner of 135th St. and Convent Ave. Tuesday through Saturday shows are at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday matinees will be at 1 p.m. Tickets $45 for adults, $10 for students and seniors. For more information, visit www.cthnyc.org.

Wed., Dec. 5, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Meatpacking District’s “Very Merry Holiday Hours” features 40 local businesses and retailers offering exclusive discounts up to 30 percent off with complimentary beverages and snacks. For more information, visit www.meatpacking-district.com/events/verymerry/. FREE

COMEDY

Thurs., Nov. 29, 6:30 p.m., “Why Your Train is F*cked: Trash, Rats and Track Fires”: Caveat, a Lower East Side bar and venue at 21A Clinton St. between E. Houston and Stanton Sts., features special guest Sarah Meyer, chief customer officer with M.T.A. New York City Transit, for a “deep dive into the history of the M.T.A.” comedy show hosted by the co-founder of Alchemy Comedy Theater in South Carolina, Meg Pierson, and comedian and Justin Williams, a history professor at City College of New York. Tickets $15 advance purchase, $20 at the door. Doors 6:30 p.m., show 7 p.m. Age 21 and over.

Thurs., Nov. 29 and Thurs., Dec. 13, 7 p.m.: “Extended! Kendra Cunningham This Could Be You”: Brooklyn-based comedian Kendra Cunningham performs her “one-woman show” at the cabaret club, Don’t Tell Mama, 343 W. 46th St. Cunningham’s bit will reveal her Boston-bred Irish Catholic family history and “balancing humor with honesty.” Tickets $15. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.donttellmamanyc.com.

HISTORY

Sun., Dec. 2, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., The House On Henry Street Special Weekend Exhibit Hours: Henry Street Settlement is holding Sunday hours of its historical exhibit, which illuminates the settlement’s social activism and work on issues of urban poverty and public health from 1893 to present. A holiday apple fritter cooking demonstration will be held at 11:30 a.m. Public historian Katie Vogel will lead tours at noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. RSVP at www.henrystreet.org/exhibitweekend. FREE

Wednesday to Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., “Millions: Migrants and Millionaires aboard the Great Liners, 1900-1914” (ongoing): The South Street Seaport Museum, at 12 Fulton St. between South and Front Sts., features an exhibition revealing the dichotomy between first- and third-class passengers aboard ships in the early 20th century. Exhibition is included with museum admission. Tickets, $12.

ARTS

Ongoing until Dec. 31, “The Feminine Mystique”: Uptown artist Pamela Goldman’s Renaissance-inspired work is featured at Cornelia St. Cafe, 29 Cornelia St., until Dec. 31. The restaurant’s hours are 10 a.m. to 11:45 p.m., Sunday to Thursday, and 10 a.m. to 1 a.m., Friday and Saturday. For more information, visit www.pamelagoldmanfineart.com. FREE

Sun., Dec. 2, 7:30 p.m., “Sparkle: An All-Star Holiday Concert”: The seventh consecutive holiday show features Tony Award nominee Max Von Essen of “An American in Paris” and “Anastasia,” Tony Award winner Daisy Eagan of “The Secret Garden,” HBO’s “Girls” and the first national tour of “The Humans,” and several other stars. TV personality Scott Nevins will host the show alongside Brian Nash as music director and arranger. The holiday concert proceeds will benefit The Actors Fund. Event held at The Cutting Room, 44 E. 32nd St. Doors at 6:30 p.m., event at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $30 for bar seating. General admission is $65, premium seating $90, and gold table $1,000. Dinner and bar menu have a $20 minimum per person. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.purplepass.com/SparkleNYC.

Thurs., Dec. 6, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., American Indian Community House Benefit Concert: A.I.C.H. is holding a fundraiser concert at St. Peter’s Chelsea, 346 W. 20th St., between Eighth and Ninth Aves. Vendors will also sell works from Native and indigenous artists. Suggested donation $25 regular and $15 for elders and students. DONATION BASED