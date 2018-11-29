WWI centennial service

To The Editor:

I would like to acknowledge the (Episcopal) Church of St. John in the Village for its Requiem Eucharist service honoring the centenary of the World War I Armistice, held on Veterans Day, Nov. 11. It was fitting to remember in a solemn manner those men who perished 100 years ago.

After the service, many of us went to the parish hall, where Kenneth Davis, a New York Times-bestselling author, talked about his latest book, “More Deadly Than War,” which is about World War I and the Spanish Flu. I bought a copy.

Among other facts and figures, the church bulletin states, “The USA lost more personnel to disease (63,114) than combat (53,402) because of the outbreak of Spanish Flu. More than six thousand New Yorkers perished.”

As for the West Village, a nice woman named Darla pointed me to the printout “Honor Roll of The Men of Greenwich Village who died in the First World War.” I count 195 from our immediate area.

There is no record here about women, but I suspect they performed equally significant yeoman service as nurses.

To read more about the 100th anniversary of WWI, I suggest an article in the October 2018 issue of Smithsonian Magazine, “Is All Still Quiet on the Western Front?”

Finally, a personal note. A practicing Catholic, I can’t recommend this Episcopal church with full throat, as it were, but I liked the cushioned kneelers very much.

John Early

Now help us with Gmail!

To The Editor:

Re “Google and Co.’s to spread the wealth, give out microgrants” (news article, Nov. 22):

Wouldn’t it be nice if Google also expended money — a substantial sum — to establish a 100-person department with a 1-800 number to respond to calls from the hoi polloi who are having problems with their Gmail and help them out?

Alan Flacks

Fanaticism and fascism

To The Editor:

“Down with Trump! Up with women! We like Ike!” (picture story, Nov. 15):

Who needs due process, habeas corpus, presumption of innocence, or a trial by jury when we have such righteous inquisitors, like this “artist” and her model? This is what occurs when an aggressive movement seeks political and social change, and abandons facts, logic and objectivity.

It always turns into fanaticism — and real fascism, not what the other nitwit protesting Trump calls “fascism.”

Look in the mirror if you dare.

Carl Rosenstein

What the L? Monitor our air, too!

To The Editor:

Re “Air monitors planned for L-shutdown bus routes” (news article, Nov. 15):

Don’t we also need air monitors on nearby streets that will be used by the vehicles that normally cross town on 14th St.? I live on 17th St., the first one-way westbound through street above 14th, and I’m really concerned.

Martha Gotwals

Something’s the ‘matter’ here

To The Editor:

Re “Air monitors planned for L-shutdown bus routes” and “L project is hell on E. 14th St. shops” (news article, Nov. 15):

I have a question that needs to be presented to the city and the Department of Transportation based on what was said by the city about the air monitors and what they would be measuring.

The article about the air monitors said that the city is committed to measuring PM 2.5 particulate matter from diesel bus emissions.

It also also said that they are monitoring PM 10 particulate matter at L-train-related construction sites, such as at Avenue A.

Why isn’t there any mention about measuring the vehicular emissions that will be increased on the side streets north and south of 14th St., which would have substantial increased vehicular emissions because vehicles would be going there due to 14th St. being turned into a dedicated “busway”?

This is surely a gross oversight on the part of our city and our city agencies.

Bill Borock

Borock is a member, 14th St. Coalition

