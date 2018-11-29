Hanukkah starts Sun., Dec. 2, and ends on the evening of Mon., Dec. 10. The Jewish holiday, which lasts eight nights and is known as the Festival of Lights, commemorates how a supply of oil that was supposed to last only one night miraculously lasted more than a week. This menorah montage, above, spotted in a the window of the Balloon Saloon, on West Broadway in Tribeca, perhaps offers a new spin on the holiday — how the oil lasted even despite the blowhard bloviating of President Trump!