BY MIA WEBER | Though it may be starting to look and feel more like winter every day here in New York City, it’s actually the perfect time to start thinking of sunnier days — especially if you’re a city parent planning to send your child to summer camp in 2019.

With so many options — sleepaway camps, day camps in the city, day camps outside of the city, and specialty camps, to name a few broad categories — the search process can be overwhelming, especially for parents new to the process. New York Family’s signature Camp Fair series — presented in partnership with the American Camp Association, New York & New Jersey (ACA NY-NJ) — aims to help local parents connect with scores of ACA-accredited camps for children of all ages.

The Camp Fair series runs from December through April, with the first Fairs of the season slated for the weekend of December 8-9, 2018. The Sat., Dec. 8, Camp Fair will take place on the Upper East Side at St. Jean Baptiste High School (167 E. 75th St.), and the Sun., Dec. 9, Camp Fair will take place on the Upper West Side at BASIS Independent Manhattan (795 Columbus Ave.); both will run from noon to 3 p.m. All Fairs are free and open to the public (though preregistration is encouraged), family-friendly and feature a mix of 30 to 50 different camps. (Exact camps vary by date and location.)

Though walk-ins are welcome, parents are encouraged to preregister online (newyorkfamily.com/camp-fairs/registration) to reserve their spot for their date and location of choice. Plus, this year, for the first time, the Camp Fairs will be running a special contest for Camp Fair attendees who preregister: One lucky Camp Fair attendee who signs his or her child up for one of the camps featured will win $500. Be sure to preregister today to increase your chances of winning.

Aside from helping parents get the lay of land regarding the types of camps out there for kids from ages 3 through teens, the Camp Fairs present an ideal opportunity for parents to get face time with an unrivaled variety of real camp directors (from top-tier camps, like 92Y and Asphalt Green in the city, and Camp Quinebarge and Camp IHC outside the city) and get all their summer camp-related questions answered by true experts.

Before visiting a Camp Fair, consider what type of experience you are looking for your child to have at camp. The more questions you ask, the better you will be able to understand if a camp is the right fit for your child. Also keep in mind that the more open you are with camp directors, the better informed you will be when it comes to making a decision. Parents are encouraged to inquire about camp mission statements, facility and amenity offerings, pricing, special-needs services, activity menus, camp session length and more.

To learn more about the Camp Fairs, and to preregister, visit newyorkfamily.com/camp-fairs.