Matthew a.k.a. “Fire” was sitting on a wall amid the Union Square Holiday Market the other weekend. Although he had not paid for a vendors stall, he had something he was eventually hoping to sell — a natural staff of wood into whose sides he was carving dragons with a sharpened stone. He planned to make it into a shade structure by using some umbrella fabric, and sell it for $500.

A “foster-care kid from Virginia” in his early 20s, he had been camping the past few weeks in a hammock in the Bronx’s Pelham Bay Park. Street names are significant, he said, noting he chose his, “Fire,” because it’s the genesis of everything.

At one point, a group of police surrounded and questioned him about what he was doing there. After hearing him out, they told him if he kept his staff on his lap and not poking out into the walkway, he could stay.

Before The Villager snapped his photo, he flicked on his face mask — seemingly not to conceal his identity, but just because, well, it’s just kind of fierce to wear a face mask.

— Lincoln Anderson