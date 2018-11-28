Dime asks the public to post pictures and videos answering the question “What are you thankful for?” to Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. The posts should also include the name of a local charity they support and the hashtag #DimeGivesBack.

The bank then donates $10 for a photo and $15 for a video to the mentioned charity.

Last year, Dime raised over $22,000 for more than 50 local nonprofit organizations. In November 2017, people posted about 450 videos and 1,600 pictures, culminating to more than 2,000 posts across social media for the campaign.

“This is the time of year when we start to think about the things we have to be thankful for,” said Dime President and CEO Ken Mahon. “This year, we’re inviting you to join us again in our efforts to give back to our communities.”

For more information about the program, visit https://www.dime.com/home/about/community-involvement/dime-gives-back.

Dime Community Bank has been around for more than 150 years. They provide both personal and business banking services. Dime has 29 branches and about 400 employees in the New York Metro Area.