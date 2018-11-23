BY LINCOLN ANDERSON | Two Boots West Village, at the corner of Greenwich Ave. and W. 11th St., was recently shuttered and “seized” by the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance “for nonpayment of taxes,” according to official agency signage and paperwork posted in its windows.

One of the notices, headlined “Tax Compliance Agent’s Levy,” states that “unless the warrant is otherwise satisfied,” all property inside the premises will be sold.

Asked what’s going on with the popular West Village branch of his Two Boots chain, owner Phil Hartman responded in an e-mail, “Nothing to do with rent, and should be back open asap.” Hartman said he would provide more details, but did not respond to a follow-up message.

A sign from Two Boots in the pizzeria’s window says, “So sorry for the ongoing inconvenience — we’re working this out and will reopen soon!” Similarly, the Two Boots Web site says, “This location is temporarily closed but will reopen shortly!”

But never fear, West Villagers can still satisfy their cravings for Bayou Beast pies (our personal favorite), along with Earth Mothers, Cleopatra Joneses, Birds and Buckminsters: The Web site says, in the interim, other Two Boots locations will handle deliveries.

From its start in the East Village at 37 Avenue A in 1987, Two Boots has grown to include about eight Manhattan locations and two in Brooklyn, plus outposts in Connecticut, Los Angeles, Baltimore and Nashville.