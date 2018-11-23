BY SYDNEY PEREIRA |

COMMUNITY

Wed., Nov. 28, 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., Office of Nightlife 2018 Listening Tour: Manhattan town hall, at The Town Hall, 123 W. 43rd St. The Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment, Office of Nightlife is hosting a Manhattan listening tour for the public to share issues, concerns and ideas on quality of life, public safety, regulations, enforcement and nightlife’s role in the city’s creativity and social cohesion. This past July, the city created a Nightlife Advisory Board, led by new “Nightlife Mayor” Ariel Palitz. The board will issue a report and recommendations to the mayor and City Council on nightlife issues. The public’s comments at the “listening tour” will inform the Office of Nightlife’s recommendations to the mayor. MOME encourages the public to RSVP at http://goo.gl/DZTkxk. For accessibility needs, interpretation, translation or to submit additional comments, e-mail nightlife@media.nyc.gov or call 212-974-4055. Doors open at 4:30 p.m.

Wed., Nov. 28, 6:30 p.m., doors at 6 p.m.: Fighting For NYC: The Future of Rent Regulation and Tenants’ Rights: City Comptroller Scott Stringer and state Senator Brad Hoylman are hosting a tenant town hall with the Upstate/Downstate Housing Alliance at the New York Public Library, Stephen A. Schwarzman Building, Celeste Auditorium, at 476 Fifth Ave., at 42nd St. The town hall will feature a discussion and a public question-and-answer period with Stringer and Hoylman, along with Aaron Carr, founder of the Housing Rights Initiative; Sheila Garcia, director of Community Action for Safe Apartments; and Delsenia Glover, director of Tenants and Neighbors. To RSVP and for more information, call 212-669-3916 or e-mail action@comptroller.nyc.gov. For language translations services or other special accomodations, call 212-669-4315.

HISTORY

Sun., Dec. 2, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.: “The House On Henry Street” Special Weekend Exhibit Hours: Henry Street Settlement is holding special Sunday hours for its new historical exhibit, which illuminates the settlement’s social activism on issues of urban poverty and public health from 1893 to present. A holiday apple fritter cooking demonstration will be held at 11:30 a.m. Public historian Katie Vogel will lead tours at noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. RSVP at www.henrystreet.org/exhibitweekend. FREE

Wednesday-Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.: “Millions: Migrants and Millionaires aboard the Great Liners, 1900-1914” (ongoing): The South Street Seaport Museum, at 12 Fulton St. between South and Front Sts., features an exhibition revealing the dichotomy between first- and third-class passengers aboard ships in the early 20th century. Exhibition is included with museum admission. Tickets $12.

MARKETS

Fri., Nov. 23, to Mon., Dec. 24: East Village Stand Holiday Market kicks off this Friday at the corner of Seventh St. and Avenue C. On Fri., Nov. 23, Till Behler will lead a shakuhachi zen flute performance from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The market features various vendors selling glassware, picture frames, smoked sea salt, chocolates and cookies, jewelry and ornaments and more. Food and refreshments provided. For more information, contact eastvillagemarket@juno.com.

Sat., Nov. 17, to Mon., Dec. 31: Holiday Market at the Oculus: Westfield World Trade Center features the Holiday Market at the Oculus, turning Lower Manhattan into a “winter wonderland.” The market will feature specialty shops, live performances from Nov. 26 to Dec. 9, and happy-hour specials and eateries. For more information on the full holiday program, visit www.westfield.com/wtc/holiday.

Mon., Nov. 12, to Mon., Dec. 24: Grand Central Holiday Fair at Vanderbilt Hall, Grand Central Terminal, 89 E. 42nd St. at Park Ave: Featuring 40 artisan vendors. Hours Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, visit www.grandcentralterminal.com.

Thurs., Nov. 15, to Mon., Dec. 24: Union Square Holiday Market at South Plaza, Union Square Park. Hours Monday-Friday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

COMEDY

Thurs., Nov. 29, 6:30 p.m.: “Why Your Train is F*cked: Trash, Rats and Track Fires”: Caveat, a Lower East Side bar and venue at 21A Clinton St. between E. Houston and Stanton Sts., features special guest Sarah Meyer, chief customer officer with M.T.A. New York City Transit, for a “deep dive into the history of the M.T.A.” Comedy show hosted by Meg Pierson, co-founder of Alchemy Comedy Theater in South Carolina, and comedian Justin Williams, who is also a history professor at City College of New York. Tickets $15 advance purchase, $20 at the door. Doors 6:30 p.m., show 7 p.m. Age 21 and over.

Thurs., Nov. 29, and Thurs., Dec. 13, 7 p.m.: “Extended! Kendra Cunningham This Could Be You”: Brooklyn-based comedian Kendra Cunningham performs her “one-woman show,” This Could Be You at cabaret club Don’t Tell Mama, 343 W. 46th St. Her bit will reveal her Boston-bred Irish Catholic family’s history and “balance humor with honesty.” Tickets $15. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.donttellmamanyc.com.

ARTS

Ongoing until Dec. 31: “The Feminine Mystique”: Uptown artist Pamela Goldman’s Renaissance-inspired work is featured at Cornelia St. Cafe, 29 Cornelia St., until Dec. 31. The restaurant’s hours are 10 a.m. to 11:45 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 10 a.m. to 1 a.m. Friday and Saturday. For more information, visit www.pamelagoldmanfineart.com. FREE

Sun., Dec. 2, 7:30 p.m.: “Sparkle: An All-Star Holiday Concert,” at The Cutting Room, 44 E. 32nd St.: The seventh consecutive holiday show features Tony Award nominee Max Von Essen of “An American in Paris” and “Anastasia,” Tony winner Daisy Eagan of “The Secret Garden,” HBO’s “Girls” and the first national tour of “The Humans,” and several other stars. TV personality Scott Nevins will host the show with Brian Nash as music director and arranger. The holiday concert proceeds will benefit The Actors Fund. Doors at 6:30 p.m., event at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $30 for bar seating. General admission $65, premium seating $90, and gold table $1,000. Dinner and bar menu have a $20 minimum per person. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.purplepass.com/SparkleNYC.

SCIENCE

Mon., Nov. 26, 2 p.m.: “InSight Lands on Mars,” at the American Museum of Natural History, 79th St. and Central Park West. Carter Emmart, the Hayden’s Planetarium’s director of astrovisualization, will show a real-time simulation of the landing of the InSight Mission. InSight, a spacecraft in NASA’s Discovery Program, is expected to land Mon., Nov. 26, on Mars’s Elysium Planitia, north of its equator. InSight is studying the red planet’s internal structure. FREE with museum admission.

FILM

Fri., Nov. 23, to Thurs., Nov. 29, at 2:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m., 7 p.m. and 9:45 p.m.: “The Panama Papers,” U.S. theatrical premiere: A showing of director Alex Winter’s “The Panama Papers” at Maysles Cinema, 343 Malcolm X Blvd. Following the 7 p.m. showing will be a question-and-answer session with Winter, moderated by Jeremy Scahill, founding editor of The Intercept, on Nov. 27; The New York Times’s Jesse Drucker on Nov. 28; and Michael Hudson, of the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, on Nov. 29. Tickets $10. For more info and to purchase tickets, visit www.eventbrite.com/e/the-panama-papers-tickets-51473807544.

“Shaped by Immigrants: A History of Yorkville” (ongoing): FRIENDS of the Upper East Side Historic Districts, a historic preservation group, launched a mini-documentary and published a book, “Shaped by Immigrants: A History of Yorkville,” telling the story of Yorkville’s immigrant roots and architectural history. The project aims to spark conversation about preservation in the neighborhood. The public can purchase the book for $30 and watch the 15-minute mini-documentary for free at www.friends-ues.org/yorkvillebook.

COMMUNITY BOARD

Tues., Nov. 27, 6 p.m.: Community Board 1 monthly full board meeting, at Pace University, 3 Spruce St. in the Aniello Bianco Room, B-Level.

Tues., Nov. 27, 6:30 p.m.: Community Board 3 monthly full board meeting, at P.S. 20, 166 Essex St. between E. Houston and Stanton Sts.