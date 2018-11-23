- Home
- Editorial
- SPACES
- Global Village
- The Angry Buddhist
- Progress Report
- COLUMNS
- CARTOONS
- Talking Point I
- Talking Point II
- Gallery Seen
- Hudson River Park @ 20
- Business
- News
- Opinion
- CARTOONS
- Reporter's Notebook
- Talking Point
- Notebook
- Guest Editorial
- Columns
- Editorials
- Your Letters
- Scene
- Publisher
- Arts
- Scoopy's
- In Pictures
- Real Estate
- Villager Blog
- Special Sections
- Film Fest
- Sponsored Content
- Save Elizabeth St. Garden
- Why Pink?
- Art Corner
- 80th Anniversay
- Pride
- Meat Market
- Progress
- Union Square
- Volunteers
- Literature
- Downtown Directory
- From the publisher
- Community Listings
- Handicapped & Disabled Services
- Health Services
- Hotels
- Legal & Financial Services
- Neighborhood Associations
- Police
- Political Organizations
- Post Offices
- Public Officials
- Recreation
- After School Programs, Daycare and Nursery Schools
- AIDS Services
- Business Associations
- Cultural Organizations
- Education Colleges & Universities
- Educational Services
- Libraries
- Museums & Attractions
- Jobs
Isn't Chin term limited out after this term? Can't see her running for Mayor. She might want to try Manhattan BP. But likely her political career, at least as an elected official is likely done. So he needs to position herself for her next job. Maybe one of these developers will hire her?
In any case, the opposition to these towers is completely off base. AFAIK, they're being built on fallow land between existing buildings, and not displacing anyone. The opposition is noting but NIMBYism / class warfare, and should be shot down as such.