BY SYDNEY PEREIRA | A faction of Lower East Side and Chinatown activists filed an “ethics complaint” against Councilmember Margaret Chin last Wednesday. At a rally announcing the filing, some called Chin a “criminal” and slammed her for what they see as her support for four proposed megatowers in the Two Bridges neighborhood.

For months, various community groups have protested the proposed towers, which are planned for the angle between the Brooklyn and Manhattan bridges.

Chin and Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer have led a charge to slow the multibuilding project, or at least gain leverage through a text amendment filed with the Department of City Planning to force the plan through a lengthier review process, the Uniform Land Use Review Procedure, or ULURP.

But activists call the politicians’ push for ULURP “phony,” dismissing it as a way for Chin to negotiate with developers for “crumbs,” according to David Tieu, an organizer with the Coalition to Protect Chinatown and the Lower East Side.

“All [Chin] wants to do is change the process,” Tieu said. “But it doesn’t matter what process these developments go through. The matter of the fact is that these buildings are illegal.”

Others are supportive of the pols’ ULURP pitch. But the Coalition to Protect Chinatown and the Lower East Side has argued that the effort is already moot since, in their view, the towers are “illegal” under zoning resolution Article Seven, Chapter Eight.

Tieu and other organizers filed an ethics complaint with the City Council’s Standards and Ethics Committee, chaired by Staten Island Councilmember Steven Matteo, the Council’s minority leader. Chin also serves on the committee.

However, the ethics complaint proved ineffective — as the City Council promptly rejected the charge.

Jacob Tugendrajch, a City Council spokesperson, said in a statement, “Disagreements between community organizations and councilmembers over land-use decisions do not fall under the purview of the Committee on Standards and Ethics.”

Councilmember Matteo wrote the coalition’s Tieu last Fri., Nov. 16, saying he had reviewed the allegations.

“It is not the responsibility of the committee to investigate policy or land-use disagreements between members of the Council and the public,” Matteo wrote.

A Chin spokesperson called the activists’ action “disturbing” and its timing “suspicious.”

“This shameless attempt to distract communities is disturbing, especially at such a critical moment in our efforts to save the Two Bridges neighborhood from the threat of out-of-scale luxury overdevelopment — a moment that requires all of us to be awake, alert and united,” said Ian Chan. “The timing of this action is suspicious, given that we are continuing to mount pressure on City Planning to give this community a fair chance to stop these proposals.”

The project includes an 80-story building at 247 Cherry St., by JDS Development Group; 63- and 70-story towers at 260 South St., by L+M Development Partners and the CIM Group; and a 62-story tower at 259 Clinton St., by the Starrett Group. The projects are being grouped together as a so-called Large-Scale Residential Development, or L.S.R.D., application.

The Department of City Planning has said the developers’ application is valid as a “minor modification” — a technicality that has kept the projects out of ULURP thus far and gives the City Planning Commission a final say.

At the rally at 250 Broadway last Wed., Nov. 14, Tieu led chants, yelling, “Who’s the criminal? Margaret Chin!” Tieu also attempted to hand-deliver an “ethics complaint” that he and two co-organizers also e-mailed to the City Council. The group spared Brewer from criticism at the rally, however.

Chin and her opponents differ on which strategy to use to oppose the towers — namely, through legal action or leverage through public review.

“We know better than to give in to these divisive tactics, which will only serve the interests of developers,” Chin’s spokesperson Chan said. “We will not allow individuals to delude the community or discount the incredible work that has been done by resident leaders, advocates and elected officials in the fight to preserve Two Bridges’ legacy of affordability. Our fight continues.”

Co-organizer Antonio Queylin expressed his frustrations with another project — the first megatower in the area to have “topped-out,” One Manhattan Square, by Extell. Despite including 200 units of affordable housing in an adjacent, separate building, the Extell tower is seen by much of the community as a luxury building fitted with a private bowling alley, pool and basketball court, isolated from the surrounding largely low-income community of color. And, of course, the affordable housing is an entirely separate building.

The four proposed Two Bridges developments will have around 700 units of affordable housing, the largest infusion in Manhattan in decades. In terms of eligibility, the affordable units are expected to be rented to individuals earning either 40, 60 or 120 percent of area median income, or A.M.I.

But, echoing the skepticism that has been voiced during the yearslong process, Queylin said, “They say ‘affordable,’ but it’s not affordable.”

After a public hearing in mid-October at which more than 100 people signed up to speak, City Planning is now deliberating the developers’ “minor modification” application. A vote has not yet been scheduled.