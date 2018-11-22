Sixth Precinct

Barrow slashing

Police said that on Sun., Nov. 18, around 5:45 p.m., in front of 130 Barrow St., two males brandished a knife, slashing a 37-year-old male victim above his eye before removing $100 and a cell phone. E.M.S. transported the victim to Bellevue Hospital Center in stable condition.

Both suspects are described as male blacks, roughly between 16 and 19 years old and around 5 feet 6 inches tall, last seen wearing all dark clothing.

Ninth Precinct

Sticker suspect

On Sun., Nov. 4, around 11:52 a.m., an unidentified male placed a sticker of a swastika on a southbound No. 6 train as it entered the Bleecker St. subway station, police said. He exited the train at the station and fled in unknown direction.

The suspect (below) is described as a male Hispanic, in his 40s, 5 feet 10 inches tall, and clean shaven, last seen wearing all dark clothing.

10th Precinct

Dangerous driver

Early Sunday morning, Nov. 18, at 2:45 a.m., there was a drunk-driving incident near W. 18th St., according to police. A man was seen going southbound on 11th Ave. while committing several traffic violations, including not having headlights on and running multiple red lights. The man, 41, then reportedly drove against traffic for several blocks, causing vehicles to dodge him to avoid collisions. When the driver was stopped, he was reported to have a heavy smell of alcohol, and slurred speech, bloodshot eyes and was unsteady on his feet. The police report said he “was unable to cooperate for IDTU testing” for intoxication. Jamie Marin was arrested for misdemeanor DWI.

Clean getaway

There was a shoplifting incident at the Duane Reade at 455 W. 37 St., at Tenth Ave., on Thurs., Nov. 15, at 6:30 p.m., police said. An unknown person took 20 items of body wash and soap of various brands, including Irish Spring, Axe and Old Spice, valued at $112, kicked open the emergency exit door and got away. There is video available from the location, but no description so far of the suspect, who is wanted for misdemeanor petit larceny.

MetroDope

On Fri., Nov. 16, at 9 a.m., a police officer reportedly observed a man enter the subway at 23rd St. and Eighth Ave. through the emergency exit without paying a fare. The man is described as a “transit offender” in the police report — possibly referring to a repeat offender — and as he was being transported by police, he removed a bag of heroin and stuffed it into his seat, trying to hide it, police said. When the man was removed from the vehicle, the heroin bag was recovered. The man is also described as a repeated felony-assault offender. Ali Morris, 28, was arrested for tampering with physical evidence, a felony.

Whole cloth

Inside the Whole Foods at 250 Seventh Ave., at 25th St., on Fri., Nov. 16, at 6 p.m., an employee saw a woman take items from the shelves and put them into her shopping bag, then try to exit the store without paying, according to a police report. The employee stopped the woman as she tried to leave, and she reportedly responded she didn’t want to wait on line to pay for the goods, which included 12 food items totaling $70. Courney Snyder, 19, was arrested for misdemeanor petit larceny.

Gabe Herman

and Lincoln Anderson