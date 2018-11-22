Alfred Robertson, the Sixth St. Community Center’s maintenance director, left, was all smiles after receiving a free turkey from East Village Councilmember Carlina Rivera and Assemblymember Harvey Epstein. The two pols spent Tuesday afternoon giving out more than 500 frozen turkeys (and boxes of stuffing) to local residents, many of whom lined up outside the Loisaida Center on E. Ninth St. They also partnered with local schools and nonprofits to ensure that turkeys were distributed to families in need. “We can build a stronger, more engaged community when we work together to make sure everyone is lifted up,” said Epstein, who said he and the Loisaida Center plan to make this an annual tradition. “We want to make sure everyone has a happy holiday.”

— Sarah Ferguson