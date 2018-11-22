Andy’s disappearing act

To The Editor:

Re “Warhol at the Whitney: Andy, his art and all his contradictions” (arts article, Nov. 15):

When people were observing Andy’s art, he would slip into the room almost unnoticed, listen to them remarking on his work, and then like a shadow, he was gone.

I remember waiting in line for a table at the World Trade Center Restaurant on the 65th floor. I turned around and there he was waiting for a table, too. We were shown to our table, ate our dinner, and we’re on the way out, when I asked our waiter, what happened to Mr. Warhol? Shockingly, he said, Mr. Warhol while waiting for a table, fell down the two or three steps nearby and broke his leg. Oh, awful, we said, but just like him to just disappear like that!

Doug Scott

Diesel buses’ deadly brew

To The Editor:

Re “Air monitors planned for L-shutdown bus routes” (news article, Nov. 15):

Thanks to The Villager for covering the community’s and local politicians’ concerns about air quality during the L train shutdown, which would bring up to 48 diesel-fueled buses an hour to the extremely congested Kenmare St. bottleneck, then route them up Cleveland Place and Lafayette St.

At the Community Board 2 Traffic and Transportation Committee meeting on Nov. 1, residents raised concerns that the Department of Transportation’s current monitoring plan does not go far enough.

Earlier in the public review of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority/D.O.T. mitigation plan, we learned that the M.T.A. plans to retrofit the diesel-fueled buses with devices that filter out 95 percent of particulate matter. Therefore, I am concerned that the monitoring of PM 2.5 alone is self-selecting or cherry-picking.

A quick trip to the U.S. Department of Environmental Protection Web site indicates that, in addition to several particulate emissions, diesel combustion produces carbon monoxide and nitrous oxides, which pose long-term health risks, such as asthma, especially in children, and cardiopulmonary disease, especially in the elderly.

If a comprehensive monitoring of our air quality indicates risks to public health, would the M.T.A. change out the diesel-fueled buses for emissions-free buses? At the Sept. 17 town hall meeting at Middle Collegiate Church, Transit Authority President Andy Byford at first said he could not get replacements for the diesel-fueled buses, though he wished he could. When pressed, he promised to look at the issue again.

Please, Mr. Byford, do the right thing by our communities, including our children and elderly.

Georgette Fleischer

Fleischer is president, Friends of Petrosino Square

Let there be light

To The Editor:

The East Village community owes the “crusties” a debt of gratitude for inspiring politicos to acknowledge the low, unsafe level of lighting on East Village streets and in its parks. Seventh St. and Second Ave. had no lights, and now temporary police lighting allows the neighborhood elderly and infirm the ability to identify potential muggers.

Robert Watlington

