BY COLIN MIXSON | After a developer refused to renew an award-winning Tribeca public school’s lease, the city is asking community members to shuffle the school kids between three schools in five years.

That’s according to Assemblymember Deborah Glick, who rallied with colleagues, civic leaders and pint-sized scholars outside their Greenwich St. school on Tues., Nov. 13.

“Forcing students to relocate to a temporary home…should not be allowed to move forward at the expense of the students’ educational and environmental stability,” Glick said from the steps of P.S. 150, while youngsters waved signs and chanted behind her.

P.S. 150 is unique among city elementary schools for hosting just one class per grade at its schoolhouse between Harrison and Chambers Sts. The U.S. Department of Education honored the school with a blue-ribbon designation for excellence in 2014. That was a year after parents successfully warded off a city plan to relocate the school to a another location in Chelsea, arguing that the school’s current location was crucial to maintaining the high standards that earned it national recognition.

“We cannot move — the school is made by where it is,” said Camilla Bazzanti, the mother of a P.S. 150 kindergartner and fourth grader, who lives three blocks away from the school. “Our kids play here, we all live around here, we meet every day at the park, and we have play dates and activities here. This is where our school belongs.”

While parents won the battle to keep the school from relocating to Chelsea, landlord Vornado Realty made it clear they haven’t won the war. Following the end of the school’s lease in August, the developer told the city it would kick out the kids after the 2019 school year.

Education officials spent months trying to persuade Vornado to extend the lease. Then they scrambled to find seats for the students after it became clear the landlord wouldn’t budge, a Department of Education spokesperson said.

“It’s unfortunate that the owner of the building refused to renew the lease, despite our attempts to find a solution throughout the year,” said Doug Cohen. “Once we were informed P.S. 150 could not remain in the building, we immediately began developing a long-term plan to present to the community.”

They came up with a scheme to co-locate the P.S. 150 students with the Peck Slip School — which is clear on the other side of Lower Manhattan — claiming there will be enough seats there to accommodate students from both schools for four years. At that point, construction on a new school now being built at 28-41 Trinity Place, will be finished, according to Cohen.

But the Peck Slip School already has problems of its own, according to Tricia Joyce, the chairperson of Community Board 1’s Education Committee. Joyce noted that the East Side elementary school, located in the historic Seaport District, was built with a hybrid auditorium and gymnasium — or “gymnatorium” — which functions poorly.

And a rooftop play space there isn’t large enough to accommodate even a single grade’s worth of students at a time, according to Joyce. She said the School Construction Authority’s poor planning led to the street outside the school being permanently closed and retrofitted as a play space.

“Peck Slip School doesn’t have space for the existing students to recreate,” Joyce said. “Putting in 180 elementary more students — there’s no common space for them.”

Instead, Glick, Councilmember Margaret Chin, state Senator Brian Kavanagh and Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer, plus Joyce and other Community Board 1 members, are demanding the city and Vornado hash out a minimum four-year extension on the Greenwich St. lease, circumventing the need to co-locate with Peck Slip until the Trinity Place school opens.

“We’re hoping Vornado comes to the understanding that four short years is very little to give to this neighborhood that’s supported them since the ’70s,” Joyce said.