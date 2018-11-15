BY SYDNEY PEREIRA | Last month, the Hudson River Park Trust and Citigroup suddenly began construction on a dock at Pier 25 for a Citigroup employees-only water taxi. C.B. 1 responded by calling for a possible public use of the facility, such as a weekend shuttle to Governors Island for kids’ sports teams or a ferry to the East Side’s Pier 11/Wall St.

“I don’t think we should have a ferry boat and a dock that is helping Citigroup and not be used for anything else,” said Alice Blank, co-chairperson of the C.B. 1 Waterfront, Parks and Resiliency Committee, at the committee’s meeting last month.

The board also requested air-quality monitors be added due to concerns that the water taxis’ exhaust could waft to the Tribeca pier’s playground, which is currently closed for renovations. The board added that if the air-quality monitors found negative impacts, Citi should move the landing dock elsewhere.

“The most vulnerable of our population — children under 3 years old — are being brought to the park by nannies during the hours of [the water taxis’] operation,” said Paul Hovitz, co-chairperson of the C.B. 1 Youth and Education Committee.

Trust President Madelyn Wils has told C.B. 1 that Citi will use both the “best available technology” and the “least polluting” engine currently available in the U.S.

Citigroup’s water taxi service is expected to run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. every half hour. Up to 15 passengers at a time will ride the 49-passenger vessels, currently the smallest size used by Hudson River water taxi operators, according to the Trust. The dock will be open to uses outside of Citigroup’s water taxi pending Trust approval.

Citi also recently gave $10 million for the development of the park’s Pier 26, which will feature an eco-oriented design, which the Trust “broke ground” on last month.

Citi claims its water taxi service will replace roughly 15,000 shuttle bus trips annually, which includes trips between its two Manhattan offices, at 388 Greenwich St. and 111 Wall St., as well as to its Jersey City office. It was unclear exactly how many shuttle trips Citi runs between Jersey City and Manhattan.

“By consolidating most of our workforce in the New York metro area into two locations and installing the water taxi service, we will eliminate the approximately 15,000 shuttle trips that currently run through the neighborhood,” Citi spokesperson Mark Costiglio said.

Waterfront Committee member Bob Townley, who also heads Manhattan Youth, said if Citi is going to spend money on the park, it should not be for a “limousine shuttle” for kids to Governors Island. Instead, he said, the funds should go toward park security.

The Hudson River Park Trust is considering C.B. 1’s requests.

“We are reviewing the resolution from C.B. 1 carefully along with our partners in the project,” Trust spokesperson James Yolles said. “We have assured C.B.1 there is nothing in our arrangement with Citi that would preclude these additional services and are open to exploring all appropriate uses.”

Paul Goldstein, the Waterfront Committee chairperson, acknowledged some board members’ concerns about backing a private use in a public park.

But he added, “I think the pluses may outweigh the negatives, in that we have an opportunity to open some doors.”