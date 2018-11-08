The 45th Annual Greenwich Village Halloween Parade was ghoulishly good fun for the thousands of revelers who marched in it and watched it along Sixth Ave. last Wednesday night. The theme of this year’s parade was “I AM a Robot.” There were hundreds of puppets, 35 bands playing different types of music, countless zombies, a bunch of Trumps, others carrying “ARREST TRUMP” signs, and many marchers urging people to get out and vote on Nov. 6.