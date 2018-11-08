BY SYDNEY PEREIRA | District Leader Arthur Schwartz made a last-ditch effort to campaign against 27-year incumbent Assemblymember Deborah Glick on Tuesday, but to no avail.

Glick won in a landslide with nearly 82 percent of the vote as of 11:45 p.m. on Tuesday, despite Schwartz’s efforts to rally support for Cynthia Nixon. Nixon ran for governor in the Democratic primary, and then wound up on the 66th Assembly District ballot under an election laws technicality.

Tuesday morning, The Villager spotted a hired leafletter at P.S. 41, the Greenwich Village School, handing out fliers saying to vote for Nixon on the Working Families Party line. He declined to provide his name, but said he responded to a Craigslist ad. He said he was simply doing the job he was asked to do, and was unaware of the confusing situation that landed Nixon on the ballot.

Schwartz, a longtime Glick opponent who ran against her in 2016, said he spent $1,500 to tell voters to vote for the former “Sex and the City” actress on the 66th A.D. ballot; he paid about 17 workers $17 an hour, plus shelled out another few hundred bucks to print the fliers. He also sent an e-mail to around 10,000 voters to vote for Nixon, he said.

Despite Schwartz’s efforts, Nixon herself endorsed Glick, who represents Greenwich Village, Soho and Tribeca. The Working Families Party also endorsed Glick.

In a statement to The Villager in late October, Nixon urged voters to vote for the incumbent, adding that Glick’s “consistent work on progressive issues is needed in Albany.”

Schwartz said his campaigning for Nixon was an effort to make people question why they would vote for Glick in the first place.

“It is time for new, young blood to come forward,” Schwartz said. “If I was seriously trying to beat [Glick] with a candidate, I would have committed a lot more money and a lot more time and a lot more effort.”

A technicality in the election laws resulted in Nixon ending up on the ballot against Glick. Though Nixon lost to Cuomo in September, she was still on the Working Families Party line for the general election.

To avoid drawing votes from Cuomo in his election against Republican candidate Marc Molinaro, the party opted to put Nixon on the Assembly ballot since she lives in the district. Under the election laws, she could only remove her name from the ballot entirely if she left the state, died or was convicted of a felony.

But for some on Tuesday, the technicality was an oddity that could have confused voters.

“It’s unfortunate,” Peter Alson, a research analyst for a private investigation firm, said of the election technicality. But, he predicted, “I don’t think it will have much of an impact [on Glick].”

Leo Blaze, a West Village dentist, got a mailer informing him Nixon endorsed Glick. He would have probably voted for Glick regardless, but said “I’m happy I was able to get informed.”