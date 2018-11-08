ALTERNATE SIDE PARKING RULES ARE SUSPENDED MONDAY FOR VETERANS DAY

The Veteran’s Day Festival Monday will shut down Broadway from Liberty St. to Battery Place, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., sending more southbound traffic to the West Side Highway, Greenwich, Pearl and Water Sts. The impact will be significant, but since the courts, public schools and most government offices will be closed, it won’t be as great as on a normal weekday. The downtown M55 bus will be rerouted at Broadway and Park Row down Frankfort, Pearl, Water and Broad Sts.

Meter and most parking rules will be in effect and be careful because Monday is a high summons day.

Preparations for the “L-pocalypse” continued this weekend and will continue the next from 10:45 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday, shutting the L down in Manhattan. The M train will have special weekend service at Delancey-Essex and Broadway-Lafayette going to the 96th St. Q station and Metropolitan Ave. in Brooklyn.

Mailbag:

Dear Transit Sam,

What is the rule on an uninsured/unregistered commercial vehicle on city streets? It’s been there over 72 hours.

Keith, via Twitter

Dear Keith,

You discovered a trifecta of violations! Uninsured and unregistered vehicles are illegal. Commercial vehicles are not allowed to park in the same spot for more than three hours. Contact 311 and the local police precinct the next time you see something like this. If you don’t get results, tweet me @GridlockSam or e-mail info@GridlockSam.com.

Transit Sam