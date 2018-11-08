ART

The Whitney Museum of American Art’s landmark exhibition “Andy Warhol — From A to B and Back Again” opens Mon., Nov. 12. It will be on view at the Meatpacking art mecca through March 31, after which it will travel to the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art and the Art Institute of Chicago.

In typical Whitney style, there are a lot of meaty “extras” to savor here. For example, in connection with the exhibition, the museum is also releasing a new three-part Warhol video series it produced, which answers the question: “Why Warhol now?” The short videos, each under five minutes, take a fresh look at the iconic creator, with appearances by notable artists, cultural producers and influencers. The first video was released Nov. 5 on the Whitney’s YouTube channel.

The various speakers, several of whom knew the artist, reflect upon a number of Warhol’s most radical and visionary ideas; the ways in which he influenced not only the trajectory of contemporary art, but contemporary culture more broadly; and his prescience with regard to our digital age.

The series’ first episode focuses on the ways that Warhol anticipated the omnipresence of images and information in our culture: the 24-hour news cycle, info-addiction, how the gatekeepers of information and fame have changed, and how we’ve all become “influencers” and voyeurs.

Episodes 2 and 3 will focus on Warhol’s modes of art-making and the multiplicity of mediums he worked in, as well as his love of new technologies and experimentation. Warhol’s persona and identity are also pondered, with an eye toward gender and sexuality. The series will be viewable on the Whitney’s YouTube channel and on whitney.org, with additional shorter content posted on the Whitney’s social channels.

In addition to the videos, the Museum’s Warhol Web feature takes a deep dive into 19 moments of Warhol’s career, looking at his work through the lens of archival materials and related media, contextualizing Warhol’s era and influences. Spotify playlists will also feature music related to Warhol’s art and life.

Yet another feature during the exhibition’s run will be “Andy Warhol’s NYC,” a map of key Warholian locations around the city, including his studio spaces, apartments and favorite hangouts.

“The Feminine Mystique,” by artist Pamela Goldman, will open at Cornelia St. Cafe, 29 Cornelia St., on Tues., Nov. 13, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., and show for two months. Goldman, who hails from Uptown, is inspired by Renaissance masters, like da Vinci and Raphael, as well as medieval icons.

“At this time in history with the future of humanity in question, the world is aching for a different approach toward life,” Goldman said. “This may be found in the embodied feminine instinctual knowledge and nurturing of the mother in both the wisdom of ‘Gaia,’ Mother Earth and the divine feminine as the birther of life and regeneration of human existence.”

Amen, that says it all! But for more information, visit www.pamelagoldmanfineart.com .

COMMUNITY

As part of the Police Department’s new Neighborhood Coordinating Officers (N.C.O.) initiative, the Sixth Precinct will hold a “Build The Block” meeting for the precinct’s N.C.O. “Sector B” on Thurs., Nov. 8, to discuss and identify policing and public-safety needs in Greenwich Village. The meeting’s location is Lenox Health Greenwich Village, at 30 Seventh Ave. (Use W. 13th St. entrance.) Doors open at 6 p.m. for refreshments, and the meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. Police Officers Maureen Carey and Deniz Saglam will be on hand to address the meeting and respond to questions. Word has it that residential members of the 14th St. Coalition — as well as local merchants — plan to turn out in force to ask about the quality-of-life impacts and disruption that the planned L train shutdown, slated to start in late April, would cause to the neighborhood on and around 14th St. Specifically, they plan to query the cops about enforcement on traffic during the expected subway shutdown.

FILM

“The Lost Village,” the documentary film by Roger Paradiso about how the Village is being transformed by “hyper-gentrification,” as well as by New York University, is back for another local engagement. It will be playing at Cinema Village, 22 E. 12th St., from Fri., Nov. 9, to Thurs., Nov. 15, with one screening per day, at 11 a.m. A panel discussion will follow the Nov. 10 and Nov. 11 showings.

At a preview screening at Greenwich House’s senior day center on Washington Square North last year, several viewers pointedly told Paradiso he devoted too much of the film to the subject of N.Y.U. students — both male and female — being “forced” to turn to sex work, such as dominatrixes or “sugar babies,” to pay their pricey tuition. Word has it that the film still contains just as much, if not more, on that issue as before. (Umm…editing!) However, that doesn’t mean there still isn’t something to like here.

The doc features Michael Hudson, a classical economist who fears what the imbalance in the economy bodes for our future. Activist Sharon Woolums tours the empty storefronts along Bleecker St. Historian Anthony Gronowicz draws connections to ancient Rome and its decline. James Drougas is shown in his Unoppressive Non-Imperialist Bargain Books store, a part of the surviving DNA of the “Old Village.”

This film’s heart is in the right place, and the panel discussions are surely bound to be interesting. Tickets can be purchased online at cinemavillage.com/Now-Playing/the-lost-village.html .

FOOD

Smorgasburg and the Port Authority are hosting a three-day food festival and block party at the World Trade Center, from Thurs., Nov. 8, to Sat., Nov. 10, from noon to 7 p.m. each day. Located on the Oculus Plaza, the community event will kick off on Nov. 8 at noon with music, a beer garden and multiple family-friendly children’s activities. On Friday and Saturday, Nov. 9 and Nov. 10, Smorgasburg will operate a curated version of its world-class food market, with about 20 vendors each day, including Bona Bona Ice Cream; Burger Supreme; Ca’pisci; Chef Katsu; Chickpea & Olive; The Choripan; D’Abruzzo; Dan & John’s Wings; Dough; Home Frite; Jianbing; Mutz; Rai Rai Ken; Ramen Burger; Red Hook Lobster Pound; Ring Ding Bar; Sons of Thunder; Wood Fired Edibles, and Yakitori Tatsu. For info, visit smorgasburg.com.

