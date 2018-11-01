Pier 40 ‘punch’

A woman got into an argument with her boyfriend at Pier 40, at W. Houston and West Sts., on Sat., Oct. 27, at 1:30 a.m., and the man punched her in the face, police said. The victim, 35, suffered minor bruising and pain to her chin, and refused medical assistance at the scene. The man reportedly told responding police officers, “I didn’t do anything.” Oscar Vazquez, 40, was arrested for misdemeanor assault.

Pushy perp

A 63-year-old man was asked at W. Fourth St. and Seventh Ave. South for money by a younger man on Mon., Oct. 22, around 3:30 a.m., and he gave him some, police said. The generous man then walked a block east from Sheridan Square to W. 10th St. and Waverly Place, where the same guy hit him up for more money again. He tried to get away but the perp pushed him to the ground, jumped on top of him, and stole his wallet, containing $20 cash, credit cards and other items.

The mugger fled north on Waverly and dropped the wallet in front of 191 Waverly Place, just a few doors down. All the stolen items were recovered except for the $20. Possible video surveillance was reportedly available at several nearby locations. Two days later, Gary Laclair, 52, was arrested for felony robbery.

Not Groovy

On Feb. 27, 2017, The Groove, the live funk, soul and R&B club, at 125 MacDougal St., at W. Third St., had three payroll checks forged in the business’s name, totaling $1,463, according to police. The checks were deposited and cleared by an unknown person, and cash was withdrawn. This month, on Oct. 22, police arrested Alexander Parker, 21, for felony grand larceny.

Kith and run

A thief brought a pricey Omea Gore-Tex jacket into a changing room at the Kith boutique, at 337 Lafayette St., on Oct. 22 at 2:40 p.m., and placed it in a bag before leaving the place, police said. The garment was valued at more than $2,300.

The suspect was described as a black male, last seen wearing a gray sweat suit, black hat and glasses.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Police Department’s Crime Stoppers Hotline, at 800-577-TIPS, or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Tips can also be submitted on the Crime Stoppers Web site, www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, on Twitter at @NYPDTips or by texting to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577. All tips are confidential.

White Horse fight

An arrest has been made in an assault at the White Horse Tavern, at 567 Hudson St., at W. 11th St., earlier this year that left a man with a cut face. Two men argued at the pub on Fri., May 18, at 8 p.m., and it escalated, with one striking the other in the face with a glass, causing cuts requiring stitches, police said. The attacker fled in an unknown direction. The manager said the famed watering hole’s surveillance cameras weren’t working at the time. The victim, 55, was taken to Beth Israel Medical Center. Police canvassed the area but didn’t find the suspect. On Oct. 22, Brian Ferran, 58, was arrested for felony assault.

Rite-Aid rough-up

On Tues., Oct. 23, around 4:45 a.m., a man approached a 54-year-old victim inside of Rite-Aid, at 534 Hudson St., at Charles St., and grabbed his wallet from his hand and pushed him to the ground. The wallet, which had contained $40, was recovered nearby.

The suspect is described as white, slim and wearing glasses. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers.

— Gabe Herman

and Lincoln Anderson