To The Editor:

Re “Small Biz Survival Bill finally gets its hearing” (news article, Oct. 25):

I commend Lincoln Anderson for his concise, objective reporting on the exhausting, often confusing hearing concerning the passage of the Small Business Survival Act.

But please, let’s cut to the chase here. The stores are closing nonstop every day, approaching truly frightening proportions. It’s a kind of social/political/economic disease, which is metastasizing rapidly. Talk, talk, talk! When you get a diagnosis of cancer, you act at once and don’t get into sophistic debates with your doctors.

Whomever’s ox is being gored here doesn’t matter: legality, nonlegality, expensive arbitration, silver bullets, big companies getting advantages, etc, etc. All this is just dangerous temporizing. God help us if we don’t stop the stores closing immediately. Any healthy outcome from all this jabbering about how many angels can dance on the head of a pin can only come if we accept the danger we’re in and act decisively to stop the bleeding.

Bennett Kremen

Retail crisis is clear

To The Editor:

Mayor de Blasio unfortunately is drinking the Kool-Aid by supporting the position of the Real Estate Board of New York in opposing the Small Business Jobs Survival Act, which it falsely claims is a commercial rent control bill. REBNY President John Banks and other REBNY minions continue to parrot that message to confuse legislators and the public about the real focus and intent of the proposed legislation.

Walking down New York City’s streets shows conclusively that the city is in its worst small-business crisis ever. Some 1,000 small businesses close each month, including about 500 lease-holdover evictions, with a loss of an estimated 8,000 local jobs that constitute the backbone of our local economy. The S.B.J.S.A. is not a rent-control bill. It is a jobs, neighborhood and immigrant survival bill since many small businesses are owned by immigrants and provide a safety net and character to our neighborhoods. The S.B.J.S.A. passed intact would provide commercial tenants rights during lease renewal, so they can’t be price-gouged out of existence by property speculators and unscrupulous landlords.

The bill provides rights to renew leases for up to 10 years, mediation and binding arbitration if landlord and tenant can’t agree on a fair rent, and an end to inflating rents through made-up costs landlords can’t justify. The legislation would also end the practice of extorting tens of thousands of dollars from small business owners, especially immigrants, just to secure a lease.

Ray Rogers

Rogers is director, Campaign to Stop REBNY Bullies

Wolff howls for Fox

To The Editor:

Re “Park Trust cut public out of private Citi dock plan” (talking point, by Tom Fox, Oct. 25):

Tom Fox nails it every time. I guess foxes make good watchdogs. This Wolff is appreciative. Thanks, Tom.

Pamela Wolff

