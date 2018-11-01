- Home
- Editorial
- SPACES
- Global Village
- The Angry Buddhist
- Progress Report
- COLUMNS
- CARTOONS
- Talking Point I
- Talking Point II
- Gallery Seen
- Hudson River Park @ 20
- News
- Opinion
- CARTOONS
- Reporter's Notebook
- Talking Point
- Notebook
- Guest Editorial
- Columns
- Editorials
- Your Letters
- Scene
- Publisher
- Arts
- Scoopy's
- In Pictures
- Real Estate
- Villager Blog
- Special Sections
- Film Fest
- Sponsored Content
- Save Elizabeth St. Garden
- Why Pink?
- Art Corner
- 80th Anniversay
- Pride
- Meat Market
- Progress
- Union Square
- Volunteers
- Literature
- Downtown Directory
- From the publisher
- Community Listings
- Handicapped & Disabled Services
- Health Services
- Hotels
- Legal & Financial Services
- Neighborhood Associations
- Police
- Political Organizations
- Post Offices
- Public Officials
- Recreation
- After School Programs, Daycare and Nursery Schools
- AIDS Services
- Business Associations
- Cultural Organizations
- Education Colleges & Universities
- Educational Services
- Libraries
- Museums & Attractions
- Jobs
If they want to make Community Boards better, they should revise the Charter so that only people who actually live in the community can be on the board. The idea that people living in Jersey or CT can be on an NYC CB just cuz they work here is bad for everyone. If they really wanna help, change that now!
The arguments against term limits for community board members are nonsensical. It's a giveaway to real estate interests? How? Why? As the article notes, REBNY opposes term limits.
It will result in a "brain drain"? Please. That's REBNY's argument against term limits. The reality is that community boards are full of political hacks and real estate lobbyists. Half of community board seats are set aside to be filled by the district's city councilperson. The other half are people who are politically connected. It's impossible to get on a community board in a "hot" district like CB2 or CB3 without a personal networking connection. What we really need is for these positions to be elected, not appointed.