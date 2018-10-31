BY MICHELE HERMAN | Thurs., Oct. 18: At 10:30 in the evening Jean Bambury, co-owner of Tortilla Flats, hits “send” on the press release she’s just written to announce the 35-year-old restaurant’s closing on Oct. 27. She’s a great writer and it’s the first press release I’ve ever read that moves me deeply. Later the same night a storm knocks down one of the street trees in front of the restaurant. Friday morning it lies at an awkward angle, half on the sidewalk, half on the street, dead leaves and a pitiful root ball still attached. I e-mail Bambury and her co-owner Andy Secular to ask if they’ve seen it, and Jean shoots back: “It couldn’t pay its rent.” I recall something Secular told me recently: “Jean and I are two incredibly sarcastic people and that’s probably one reason we get along all these years.”

Sun., Oct. 21: I call my younger son to break the news. He and his big brother co-designed the restaurant’s children’s menu many years ago and both were corn-fed as children on Tortilla Flats chips. He now lives in Massachusetts and works crazy long hours, but he gives serious thought to making the four-hour trip for one last ceremonial quesadilla.

Tues., Oct. 24: Word goes out on social media that Sarah Jessica Parker and Andy Cohen have come by to pay their respects. (Parker lives in the neighborhood, and the restaurant appeared in season four of “Sex and the City.”) Parker writes on Instagram: “The corner of 12th and Washington Street will never be the same.”

Wed., Oct. 25: In a plan hatched by our older, Brooklyn-based son well before Parker’s Instagram posting gathered 72,000 likes, we meet him and his girlfriend, along with an old Bleecker St. playground friend of his and the friend’s cousin, for our last supper. We think we’re clever for not waiting until closing day. The friend, who arrives first, puts his name down and is told there will be an hour-and-a-half wait. I reluctantly push my way in to the solid mass of bodies inside. Unfortunately, I don’t know the waiter on duty, who is good-naturedly tackling what I’m guessing is the hardest shift of his career. Only because I have a big party of people counting on me, I call in my chit and tell him of my long history with the place. He says the wait has now grown to at least two hours, but a table may be opening up outside soon. We’ll take it, I say, though it’s in the 40s out there. I run home and grab every wool blanket and scarf we own. The table frees up, and we drape wool over everyone. We order from the menu that’s so familiar we hardly have to look at it. We debate which is less cold: margaritas on the rocks or frozen? I order camarones with salsa verde. Service is understandably slow. The shrimp are chewy, as usual, but the tortillas, green sauce and cheese are fresh and delicious.

Sun., Oct. 28: After the final wee-hours closing, plastic Santa and Rudolph are still flying above the door and the saint in sequins is still beatific inside her vestibule, but there is black plastic covering the front windows and the awning is rolled up tight. We far West Villagers wander, zombie-like, on our rounds and begin every conversation with a lamentation. Even the wealthy new arrivals understand how big a loss this is. Trivial, maybe, compared with a horrible week in our nation that began with pipe bombs and ended with a deadly shooting in a Pittsburgh synagogue. Or maybe one more sign of a culture out of whack.

Mon., Oct. 29: I leave a second message for Neil Bender, of the Gottlieb company, the restaurant’s landlord. The same woman answers the phone. She assures me that she delivered my first message over a week ago and makes it quite clear I shouldn’t hold my breath for a callback.

Thurs., Nov. 1: The Mexican Day of the Dead.