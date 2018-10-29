BY LINCOLN ANDERSON | On Friday, the street artist JR pasted up a new mural on the E. Houston St. “graffiti wall” called “The Gun Chronicles: A Story of America.”

The very next day, yet another horrific incident of gun violence rocked America, as an anti-Semite fatally shot 11 people and wounded six others, including four responding police officers, at Pittsburgh’s Tree of Life Synagogue.

It was the worst mass killing of Jewish people in America’s history.

The killer — who used an AR-15 assault rifle and also had three handguns — was wounded and captured.

The rifle was the same type used in recent mass shootings at a country music concert in Las Vegas and the Pulse gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida, and schools in Parkland, Florida, and Newtown, Connecticut.

In response to Saturday’s carnage, about 24 hours later, someone “bombed” JR’s mural with red paint, writing a large number “11” in the middle of it to represent the slain. A bouquet of red roses was also left below it, without any message, and red rose petals were left strewn along the ground at the mural’s base.

The mural is a collaboration between JR and Time magazine. It includes portraits of 245 people in three gun violence-plagued cities — Washington, D.C., Dallas and St. Louis — who were interviewed for the project. Their opinions, which run the gamut, can be heard at time.com/Guns-in-America. The mural is also Time’s Nov. 5 cover.

Photographing the tagged mural Sunday afternoon from the E. Houston St. median, RJ Rushmore, 27, said he wasn’t sure if its would be restored to its original state. He formerly used to blog about graffiti and street art, and actively follows the famed wall and its ever-changing displays of artwork. The Greenpoint resident had seen a photo of the mural online and rushed over to check it out.

It remains to be seen if the “11” and a smear of red paint to the right of it will be allowed to remain.

“In general, they’re pretty quick to fix up this wall if it gets bombed,” Rushmore noted.

Usually the wall’s murals are coated with protective anti-graffiti covering, but this one might not have been since JR’s medium is paper that is pasted onto the surface, he noted.

“This is the crème de la crème to paint — to get up on this wall,” he said of the renowned graffiti spot.

He was curious about who the tagger was that painted the “11.”

“I don’t know who did it,” he said. “I hope it comes out.”

JR also recently pasted a mural in the Elizabeth St. Garden showing a young girl fighting to save a tree from destruction by the city’s planned housing development there. He did another one on the Bowery at E. Fourth St.

One man looking at the mural, asked by someone if the “11” had originally been part of it or it had been bombed, said the latter.

“And rightly so,” he said.