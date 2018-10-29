- Home
This could get crazy. Washington Square Park is always a madhouse on Halloween. Halloween is also the one day it is legal to wear a mask in NYC. I wish I was still living in NYC I would definitely be outside NYC with my camera for this. Regardless of what the professor who invited Milo says inviting him to speak to his class on Halloween is like pouring gasoline on the raging and deadly civil war that is going on in America now with almost daily examples of the fallout from White Nationalists like Milo whose "free speech" is spreading Nazi shootings and mail bombs all over the country.