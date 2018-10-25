No credit where it’s due: Credit to ace reporter New York Times reporter Michael Wilson for a lot of good work in sleuthing out the story behind The Villager’s report last month of an unidentified man found dead in a car parked on E. 12th St. between Avenues A and B at the end of August. But don’t credit the Gray Lady for giving The Villager credit for first reporting it — because it didn’t! Yes, The Times did provide a link in its online version directing back to our coverage, so definitely thanks for that: Several thousand more people came to thevillager.com on Tuesday and Wednesday, as a result. But an attribution in the Times’s print version — which ran at the lower left corner of Wednesday’s Page One, no less — would have been nice — and probably appropriate, since The Villager is where Wilson freely admits he first got wind of the story. He even interviewed, and quoted, The Villager’s Bob Krasner — who shot the photo that we ran of responding (finally) police and Medical Examiner personnel doing their investigation at the car — and the Times also used one of Krasner’s photos for its own article. But apparently the paper’s editors thought otherwise. In a separate “Times Insider” piece giving the “behind-the-scenes story,” Wilson is right upfront at the outset acknowledging that he got onto the story because of The Villager. As he writes, “It started with a photograph in a Manhattan neighborhood weekly. The Villager covered police activity around a parked vehicle on East 12th Street late in August and published a photo of the scene. A middle-aged man had been found dead in his car, seemingly of natural causes. For a Metro reporter, it was worth a phone call.” But it apparently wasn’t worth a mention of The Villager on the Times’s front page! Yes, again, an online link in the article’s digital version is great. But print readers don’t see that — and without any written attribution to The Villager, there’s no way print readers would know what inspired Wilson to set off on his reporting journey on this story. At any rate, The Times identified the victim as Geoffrey Corbis, formerly Weglarz, 61, an actor and tech executive from Connecticut. Falling on hard times and out of work, he drove into the city, parked on the street in the East Village, and downed a fatal dose of liquid poison that he had brought along with him. While local police initially told The Villager that the dead man had died of “natural causes” and probably been in the car for only two days, Wilson subsequently found out that he had taken his own life and had probably been there about a week. Much of the Times’s report focused on how hard it is to get New York police to track down missing persons here who are from out of town. Great job by Wilson, but we’re disappointed by the print version’s lack of an attribution. On top of that, the attribution, if done properly, would have been on the Times’s front page, since it was high up in the article — in the third paragraph — where this was glossed over.

Color commentary: Last year, Deborah Glick was one of the few people backing former Giants Coach Ben McAdoo’s decision to have Eli Manning ride the bench and give the team’s backup quarterbacks playing time. Back then, the Village assemblymember, who loves tweeting about football, declared Manning was “past his prime.” We spoke to Glick before the Jints’ recent loss to the Falcons, and, well…not surprisingly, her opinion hasn’t changed. “They got rid of McAdoo,” she said. “McAdoo wanted to get [Patrick] Mahomes — so I’m killing myself. They keep on saying it’s not Eli – but it is Eli. We have two great players and an immobile quarterback.” Unfortunately, the Giants can’t get hotshot rookie Q.B. Mahomes at this point. But asked if the they should try to get Colin Kaepernick or Derek Carr, Glick said, yes, to Kaepernick…then noted he’s out of shape because he hasn’t played in quite a while now. But a new Q.B. is definitely needed! she said.