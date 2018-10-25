Laptop struggle

A woman let her ex-boyfriend into her apartment at 235 W. 11th St. on Mon., Oct. 15, at 3:25 p.m. and he took her Apple laptop and left, according to police. The woman, 24, followed him and there was a struggle for the computer, which left her with a small cut to her left hand. The woman pointed out the man, 36, to responding officers at the scene. When approached by police, the ex said of the laptop, “I stashed it in the blue bin,” and it was recovered in front of 73 W. 11th St., a couple of blocks east of the apartment, and returned to the woman. Alexander Carapetis was arrested for felony robbery.

Captain’s catch

As a senior walked on Seventh Ave. South near Christopher St. on Mon., Oct. 15, at 3:15 p.m., another guy stepped in front of him and demanded money. The younger man grabbed the victim, 68, by the coat and prevented him from walking away, police said. A captain from the Sixth Precinct was canvassing the area for a suspect in a robbery that had occurred down the street minutes before, and spotted the incident. The would-be robber fit the description from the earlier crime. When the suspect was approached to be handcuffed, he flailed his arms and resisted. Sean Ragland, 33, was arrested for attempted felony robbery.

Bad guest

A man had a friend over to his apartment at 110 Bedford St. on Tues., Oct. 16, around 6:15 p.m., when an argument broke out, according to a police report. The host, 62, said he was then attacked by his visitor, 46, as he was lying on his bed. The attacker punched him several times in the head and face with his fist, and clubbed him with a concrete statue, according to cops. The victim said he was held down on the bed for about 10 minutes, and also held in a chokehold. He suffered a cut lip but said he did not lose consciousness, and refused medical treatment at the scene. Andrew Blint was arrested for felony assault.

Laser attack on cop

At 8:15 p.m. on Sat., Oct. 20, at the corner of Hudson and Christopher Sts., a uniformed officer in a police car noticed a man carrying a green laser pointer, which the guy then shone right at the officer’s face through the car’s driver’s-side window, police said.

Upon a search, the suspect was found in possession of two credit cards not belonging to him. The laser pointer was recovered. Further investigation revealed two active warrants for the man. Raheem Allen, 26, was arrested for misdemeanor menacing.

Rockin’ robber

A burglar has been hitting Downtown shops during late-night hours over the past two months — not just robbing them, but “rocking” them, as in breaking their windows with rocks and bricks.

In the first incident, police said that on Fri., Sept. 28, around 2:40 a.m., he used a rock to shatter the side door at the Blue and Cream fashion boutique, at 11 E. First St., and entered the location. Once inside, he stole numerous articles of clothing and $140 in cash.

On Mon., Oct. 8, just before 3 a.m., he reportedly struck again at the same store, but this time used a brick to break the front glass door and gain entry. He removed five pairs of sneakers and $500 cash.

Police said that on Wed., Oct. 10, just before midnight, the same perp used a brick to shatter the glass front door at The Mobile Spa, at 89A E. Houston St., near Bowery, making off with 10 headphones and six cell-phone cases.

On Sat., Oct. 13, the same suspect allegedly smashed the rear glass door of Timbuk2, at 325 Lafayette St., around 3 a.m., stealing $300 in cash.

Police said he returned to The Mobile Spa on Mon., Oct. 15, at 1 a.m., using an unknown object to break the front glass door and enter the place. He stole $5,000 in cash, an electric bike, 10 cell phones, 40 headphones, 16 speakers, 15 portable chargers, 10 selfie sticks and 48 cell phone cases.

Topping off his “simply smashing” spree, on Sat., Oct. 20, around 6:30 a.m., with a rock the same man broke the rear glass door of Pressed Juice, at 329 Lafayette St. Once inside, he swiped $400 in cash, a cash drawer and an Apple iPad.

The individual is described as both light- and dark-skinned, and in one incident wore an olive-colored vest.

L train purse swipe

As an L train was entering the station at 14th St. and Sixth Ave., on Mon., Oct. 8, about 12:25 p.m., a man approached a 23-year-old woman and forcibly took her purse. He exited the train and the victim gave chase. But as the woman tried to get her purse back, he punched her in the face one time, causing her to release her grasp on the bag, then fled out of the station. The victim was uninjured and refused medical attention at the scene. The purse contained roughly $60.

The suspect is described as black, in his 20s or 30s, 6 feet tall and 180 pounds, and last seen wearing all dark clothing.

— Gabriel Herman

and Lincoln Anderson