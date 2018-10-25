Don’t go changing…

To The Editor:

Re “Aargh! Too much business!” (letter, by Stephen Levine, Sept. 20):

Ever since I read the letter to the editor complaining about your coverage of local businesses in the paper, it — as well as the “editor’s note” response — have continually bothered me long after I recycled the paper. I couldn’t disagree more with both.

I felt the editorial response mollified the complainer and I thought his letter was obnoxious.

Writing about the local butcher, Albanese Meats and Poultry, generationally continuing despite the onslaught against the mom-and-pop stores of our community, the unique and wonderful Guerin foundry, so beautifully described by Michele Herman, including local obituaries of treasured neighbors — what more could we ask of The Villager, than to chronicle our Village?

This native-born Villager has been a subscriber since the ’70s, and as the song says, “Don’t change a hair for me.”

Cynthia Crane Story

Crane Story is chairperson, Friends of the Jefferson Market Library Bell

They’re paving us over!

To The Editor:

Re “Fighting for a city for humans — not developers” (news article, Oct. 18):

We are literally being run over, built over, paved over, alive. There is no appreciation for the effects of overdevelopment on the humans that live as biological organisms in this city.

Don Moder

Time for a new vision

To The Editor:

Re “Fighting for a city for humans — not developers” (news article, Oct. 18):

Beloved mom-and-pop stores closing after rents are doubled; commercial spaces sitting empty for months; freakishly out-of-scale towers mushrooming in low-rise neighborhoods; entire buildings being mass-evicted in the dead of winter; foreign laundered money being parked in luxury condos; and way too many elected officials taking money from the Real Estate Board of New York.

This situation of what Jeremiah Moss calls hyper-gentrification is happening in every borough. So it is gratifying to see neighborhoods standing together in pursuit of a more responsible vision for the city; one that values the hard-working families, small businesses, cultural and retail diversity, historic character and quality of life that have made our communities and our city such a wonderful place to be.

David Mulkins

Mulkins is president, Bowery Alliance of Neighbors

Throw the bums out!

To The Editor:

Re “Boro Prez: Community board term limits are a gift to developers” (talking point, by Gale Brewer, Oct. 18):

What? In no way whatsoever are term limits a gift for developers! The idea makes no sense and the borough president offers no substantive argument to back up the claim. New York voters want term limits for all their politicians, and that would include the politicos who institutionalize themselves on community boards. Term limits take power away from borough presidents and political clubs and puts that power in the hands of ordinary voters — as would the even better idea of electing community boards.

Community boards across the city are packed with people who have been on those boards far too long, rendering them sclerotic and dysfunctional. If we need someone’s institutional memory, they can always serve as nonvoting public members.

Lynn Ellsworth

Ellsworth is a founding board member, Human-Scale NYC

