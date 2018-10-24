BY JAMES HARNEY | As the healthcare world keeps marching into the millennium, VillageCare is poised to march with it.

VillageCare touts itself as “a community-based nonprofit organization serving people with chronic care needs, as well as seniors and individuals in need of continuing care and rehabilitation services,” with a mission “to promote healing, better health and well-being to the fullest extent possible.”

Begun in 1977 as a project by Greenwich Village community volunteers to rescue and reorganize a for-profit nursing home slated to be shut down, VillageCare originated as a residential healthcare facility for seniors. In the 1980s and 1990s, the facility took on the added task of responding to the H.I.V./AIDS epidemic that ravaged the Village community. In the new century, VillageCare offers managed acute and long-term-care services for individuals living with chronic diseases, and in 2017 alone served 25,000 members. Going forward, says its chief information officer, the organization plans to become even more data driven.

“VillageCare is making significant investments in both people and technology in order to harness and use data for the benefit of our members in the achievement of better health outcomes,” Stuart Myer said.

Now in its 41st year, VillageCare runs programs that include VillageCare Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, and community-based services that include an Adult Day Healthcare program, Community Care Management Health Home provider and the VillageCare at 46 and Ten Medicaid Assisted Living Program.

The organization’s managed long-term care plans include VillageCareMAX Managed Long-Term Care Plan (MLTC); VillageCareMAX Full Advantage FIDA Plan; VillageCareMAX Medicare Total Advantage (HMO-POS SNP) and VillageCareMAX Medicare Health Advantage (HMO-POS SNP).

Emma DeVito, VillageCare president and chief executive officer, said the organization’s 40th anniversary last year “served as an important reminder to us of our accomplishments, while empowering us to forge ahead toward future opportunities in addressing the continuing needs of those we serve.”

She explained that the organization is “creating a culture where staff, our professional partners, clients/patients and their caregivers have prompt access to diverse and accurate data in order to make better decisions about care.”

Such a culture, DeVito said, “will help ensure that our clients/patients and health plan members receive the most appropriate healthcare and related services through the most efficient means possible.”

VillageCare plans to invest in additional technology and staff — including a director of data architecture, who “will be responsible for supporting the planning, oversight and implementation of VillageCare’s data and reporting strategy,” the C.E.O. added. DeVito explained that advanced analytics will “customize individual care plans that offer a more comprehensive and more effective approach to delivering care [and] help to detect any inappropriate treatments.”

Looking forward, DeVito said, “We will continue to provide the best possible patient and member experience, while helping to deliver the highest quality of care to all individuals we serve.”