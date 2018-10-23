BY TOM FOX | The Hudson River Park Trust is finally adding the water taxi dock to Pier 25 that the 1998 Hudson River Park Act envisioned. However, it appears that the Trust is ignoring the concerns expressed by local Community Board 1 members, in an apparent rush to allow a corporate entity, Citigroup, to construct and install a dock to support a private shuttle to transport its employees, guests and invitees to and from Jersey City. While everyone appreciates Citi as a good corporate citizen and their contributions to the Hudson River Park, the Trust should not leverage Citi’s good work as a means to bypass appropriate public review and input.

C.B. 1 members have raised questions regarding the Tribeca dock’s proposed location and the impact the service might have on air quality in the playground and skate park adjacent to Pier 25, as well the increased private use of public property by corporate entities.

The Trust started to mobilize construction crews to install the water taxi dock this week, without addressing those concerns and apparently without the review and approval of the Trust’s own board of directors. The capital improvement is more than $200,000 and it would appear as if the Trust is allowing a private corporation to control the use of public park property. The scale of the investment and the type of agreement warrant public review.

It appears that no one, not even the Trust’s board, knows the terms of the agreement. And it appears as if the Trust has again been working behind closed doors on this project, in this case at least since April, when it withdrew the Request for Proposals it issued last December to manage Pier 25’s maritime facilities, including the water taxi dock. Just after the Trust’s R.F.P. for Pier 25 was withdrawn, a permit request to modify a dock in Jersey City for a corporate shuttle to Citi’s New York headquarters for employees, guests and invitees was made to the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection.

The Trust should slow the process down, address the concerns raised by several C.B. 1 members, and consider changing the dock’s location from the south side of Pier 25 to the pier’s north side, as close to the bulkhead as possible. That location would minimize environmental impacts on adjacent recreational facilities, eliminate navigational safety concerns for recreational boaters and provide more direct access for Citi employees.

There will always be exhaust, noise and vibrations emanating from docking vessels. The water taxis proposed for use at Pier 25 are small vessels, with low-wake hulls and recently repowered with state-of-the-art low-emission Tier 3 engines.

However, prevailing winds on the Manhattan’s West Side come from the west. These winds will blow any vessel exhaust into the adjacent playground and/or the skate park. There are no adjacent recreational facilities, or activities of this type, on the north side of Pier 25.

There are about 40 moorings for small recreational vessels on the south side of Pier 25. In addition, there’s a town dock for transient recreational vessels and access to the mooring field, as well as a floating restaurant. A new commercial waterborne activity on this side of the pier could create navigational safety issues by increasing the interaction of commercial and recreational vessels.

The north side of Pier 25 is designated for historic vessels. But the Trust has apparently not provided much support for historic vessels, so there is only one large historic vessel — the buoy tender Lilac — moored at Pier 25. Lilac is an important park asset, providing much-needed maritime historical education and other programs. A small, low-wake, slow-moving water taxi docking on the north side of Pier 25 would have a negligible impact on this larger, stable vessel, and the Lilac Preservation Project has indicated that they have no objection to that location.

Pier 25 has a playground, skate park and miniature golf course in close proximity — and downwind — from the proposed water taxi docking location. The permit required to build that water taxi dock was initiated almost 20 years ago when there were no adjacent recreational facilities planned for the area. Requesting a modification to place the dock in a more beneficial location, at the same pier, should be relatively simple and would, no doubt, be supported by all the stakeholders.

As for the terms of the lease, permit or other contractual instrument regarding Pier 25, the Trust should make it all public, as the Hudson River Park Trust bylaws require. Section III Article 3 covers contracts requiring Trust board approval, and states that all contracts for the general corporate purposes of the Trust in excess of $200,000, or whose term extends for more than one year, must be approved by the Trust’s directors.

With public disclosure of the terms at a board meeting, it would be possible to better understand if, and when, the dock might be used by others. If the dock is available for use by other qualifying vessels, it could enhance access to Pier 25, as well as Pier 26 — which is being redeveloped as a recreational-use park pier— on evenings or weekends, maximizing the benefits to the public as initially envisioned in the park plan.

If the Trust wants to be trusted, it should work in an open and transparent manner with the local community and all stakeholders, not just their corporate partners.

Fox was the first president of the Hudson River Park Conservancy (which completed the Hudson River Park’s general project plan) from 1992-95; a founding board member of Friends of Hudson River Park from 1999-2011; and former president and C.E.O. of New York Water Taxi