BY BOB KRASNER | Forget what you’ve heard about the Tompkins Square Park Halloween Dog Parade being cancelled — it’s happening. It’s just not happening in Tompkins Square Park. The 28th annual furry fest of four-legged cuteness and two-legged creativity will be held on Sun., Oct. 28, at the East River Park amphitheater, thanks to dog lover Ada Nieves and some indispensable allies.

Reports of the event’s demise surfaced in August, when Garret Rosso, the event’s organizer, declined to take responsibility for the insurance that the city was forcing him to provide for the day.

“It wasn’t the cost of the policy,” he explained. “I’m not putting my name on the policy.”

Although the Tompkins Dog Run is on city land, Rosso and his team of volunteers are responsible for its upkeep, which is where the money raised by the sponsorship of the dog parade goes. Understandably, Rosso was unwilling to put himself down as the responsible party.

“The city Parks Department should be underwriting this,” he stated.

Not surprisingly, dog lovers were upset — but they were also motivated. Queens resident Therese Moriarty, who has been attending the parade with her dog Hugo since 2015, set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for the insurance and fees.

Ada Nieves, a mom to six Chihuahuas and a former co-host of the pageant, became its organizer. Then, ESPN donated $10,000 and a host, their own Katie Nolan — who seriously loves seeing dogs in costumes.

The insurance issue was handled by the Good Old Lower East Side (GOLES) tenant-advocacy organization. City Councilmember Carlina Rivera stepped in to help coordinate the various groups with the city. But all of their efforts came in a little too late to keep the festivities in Tompkins.

According to Nieves, the renovation in Tompkins’s southeast corner complicated issues with safety and crowd flow, making the planning trickier. The Parks Department offered one and only one option: the East River Park amphitheater on Oct. 28, from noon to 3 p.m.

Nieves is very much looking forward to the day, but said since “mommy is working,” she’s leaving the babies at home. Her aforementioned companions — Manhattan, Amaretto, Vanilla, Tabasco, Mojito and Muffin — will just have to hear about it when she gets back.

As for Rosso, Nieves said, “Garrett is my main man. He is helping me with details and guiding me. This year he can relax and enjoy the event.”