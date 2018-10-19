BY LINCOLN ANDERSON | Village District Leader Arthur Schwartz may think he’s playing “Mr. Big” by saying he’s going to campaign for Cynthia Nixon for Assembly versus Deborah Glick — even though Nixon’s campaign has said she is supporting Glick.

But on Friday, the “Sex and the City” actress, in an exclusive statement to The Villager, pointedly urged voters not to vote for her.

“I’m aware that my appearance on the ballot has become a story,” Nixon said. “I would like to clarify the situation. There may be those who want to use my presence on the ballot to confuse or mislead voters. I want to be clear: Please do NOT vote for me, vote for Deborah Glick. Her consistent work on progressive issues is needed in Albany.”

The statement was sent to the newspaper by Rebecca Kirszner Katz, a P.R. spokesperson for Nixon.

In the Democratic primary race, Nixon pushed Governor Andrew Cuomo to the left on a range of issues, in what was dubbed the “Cynthia Effect.” Although she lost to him in September, she still had the Working Families Party line for the Nov. 6 general election. Not wanting to draw votes away from Cuomo versus Republican candidate Marc Molinaro, Nixon and the W.F.P. had a fallback plan: She would switch to the W.F.P. ballot line for the 66th Assembly District election. She did that earlier this month, and Cuomo — the Democratic nominee — was offered, and took, the W.F.P. line for governor.

The only other way Nixon could have gotten off the ballot against Cuomo was to move out of state, die or be convicted of a felony.

Some political observers have said the actress-turned-candidate’s name on the ballot could pose a threat to Glick by dint of her celebrity star power.

The state Legislature’s first openly gay member, Glick has represented the Village-based district for 28 years.

Called for comment on Nixon’s statement, Glick said, “Obviously, I’m grateful. As we get close to the election, this is when people will pay attention, and I’m very grateful that she has made that position clear. I’m glad that she has been so clear and forceful in her support for me.”

Asked if, at this point, she expects Nixon to hold a press conference with her, as had been rumored, Glick said probably not, because their schedules likely won’t allow it.

“But she has given us quotes for our mailers and palm cards,” Glick noted.

Asked about Schwartz and if she just wished he would now call off his “campaign” on behalf of Nixon, Glick said, “I am not engaging with… . I don’t understand Arthur’s obsession with me. I am not now or in the future going to engage with Arthur. So don’t ask me about Arthur. He is obsessed. I find it bizarre.”

Told of Glick’s comments, Schwartz responded, “I’m not obsessed with her. Why would I do everything else I do in the world if I were obsessed?” he asked, referring to his community and political activism.

Even though Nixon is telling everyone not to vote for her, Schwartz said it might not make a difference.

“That doesn’t mean people won’t vote for Cynthia,” he said, adding, “and it’s a way of expressing displeasure with Deborah” to vote for Nixon. “We’ll see what happens.”

Asked what his campaign methods will be, Schwartz said, “I will tell people to vote for Cynthia. How I’m going to do that beyond e-mail, I don’t know yet.”

He previously told The Villager he has an e-mail database of names of 10,000 “prime voters” from when he ran against Glick in the Democratic primary two years ago, before aborting his campaign due to health issues, after which Jim Fouratt ran in his place, winning about 20 percent of the vote to Glick’s 80 percent.

Asked if he would send out a anti-Glick mailer, Schwartz said, “And pay $5,000? Too expensive.”

Instead, he said, he would likely get Legal Aid lawyers to hand out palm cards for Nixon near the polls on Election Day. According to the district leader, Glick has “bottled up” legislation in Albany that would forgive attorneys’ student loans if they work for Legal Aid. Glick is chairperson of the Assembly’s Higher Education Committee. She did not return a follow-up call for comment on Schwartz’s charge that she is blocking the above bill on forgiving student loans.