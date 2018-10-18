2nd Ave. attack

Two men in their 20s, both wearing hoodies, approached a 37-year-old man around midnight in front of 68 Second Ave., near E. Fourth St., and began to assault him. One forcibly removed the victim’s wallet and cell phone before fleeing on foot in an unknown direction. The victim suffered pain and bruising around the face and body but was not seriously injured.

Both perps were described as black. In addition to hoodies, one of them sported red-white-and-blue pants.

Surveillance photos of the two were obtained from Urban Outfitters at W. 14th St. and Sixth Ave. later on the same day of the incident. Charges on the victim’s credit card were attempted but none were approved.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Police Department’s Crime Stoppers Hotline, at 800-577-TIPS, or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Tips can also be submitted on the Crime Stoppers Web site, www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, on Twitter at @NYPDTips or by texting to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577. All tips are confidential.

Armed robber

Police arrested a suspect wanted in four armed robberies during a week spanning the end of September to the start of October. In the latest incident, police said the man entered Mona’s bar, at 224 Avenue B, between 13th and 14th Sts., on Thurs., Oct. 4, around 2 a.m., displayed a firearm and demanded cash. He made off with $700, fleeing toward 14th St.

Police said that on Sept. 26, the same robber hit a Duane Reade at 296 Flatbush Ave., near Prospect Heights, scoring $200; then on Sept. 29, struck at the Kilo Bravo karaoke bar, at 180 N. 10th St. in Williamsburg, nabbing $560; and on Oct. 2 held up a Metro PCS store at 2015 Church Ave., near Prospect Lefferts Gardens, absconding with $65.

On Sat., Oct. 6, in connection with the above robbery pattern, police arrested Sanjay McBayne, 29, from Crown Heights, charging him with four counts of robbery.

Subway grab

A robber tried to grab a 22-year-old man’s wallet out of his hand in the Delancey / Essex St. J/F subway station on Thurs., Sept. 20, around 3:20 p.m., police said. But the man fought him off, and the robber fled up to the street empty-handed. The suspect was described as black, 6 feet tall and weighing around 150 pounds, with a small Afro, last seen wearing a red-and-black shirt and blue jeans, with earphones around his neck.

— Lincoln Anderson