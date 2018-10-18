Same old crusty story

To The Editor:

Re “Crusties enrage residents, merchants on E.V. blast block” (news article, Oct. 11):

Anyone who still has a rent-regulated apartment should be happy they still have a home and are not sleeping on the street with these guys.

Gee…the annual crusties are a big “problem” story. Honestly, how many of them are crashing there on E. Seventh St.? You want to see an eyesore, walk down Bleecker St. and look at the empty storefronts.

Every year the amount of crusty travelers coming to the East Village becomes fewer and fewer. Every year The Villager does the same story. And, every year, sooner or later, the cops move them along and they go to Coney Island or leave town. Boring.

And sooner or later, the real-estate robber barons will make sure you non-rich rent-regulated renters will be gone, too.

John Penley

It’s time to unite

To The Editor:

Re “Deny the dystopia Big Real Estate wants for us” (talking point, by Lynn Ellsworth, Oct. 11):

Thanks Lynn, for a great summary of everything that’s wrong with the way development is being done in New York City.

We the people can change this if we organize, unite and speak with one voice. I’m confident that most people in New York can’t stand what’s happening to the city they love, but lack any means to do something about it.

Well, now there’s a path: Join the coalition Human-Scale NYC to help take back our city!

Alan P. Berger

Biophilic baloney

To The Editor:

Re “Say it saint so… St. John’s project blindsides C.B. 2” (news article, Oct. 4):

Biophilic fantasies are great, but they rarely live up to the renderings. The glass architecture goes against notions of biophilia anyway since such buildings are ecological nightmares, even when they have overhyped LEED certification.

So sorry to see our city transformed into a real estate dystopia.

Lynn Ellsworth

Keen’s role was key

To The Editor:

Re “ ‘It’s a great day!’ At last, ribbon is cut on Morton middle school” (news article, Oct. 4):

We celebrate the final completion and official opening of the Morton St. school and give thanks to the literally hundreds of people involved in bringing this project to reality.

I was privileged to work on Community Board 2 with some of the prime movers on this project at the time, many years ago, when there was just an inkling of an idea that this location for the school could work. So, special thanks to the then-C.B. 2 Chairperson Brad Hoylman (now state Senator Hoylman), who supported this effort from the very beginning. It is pleasing to note that his two young daughters may someday be students at this school.

But showers of congratulations and hurrahs are due to Keen Berger, our Democratic district leadeer and longtime C.B. 2 executive board member. She struggled for all these years — through the ups and downs, red tape and disappointments — to believe! And now we have the final triumph of the creation of this monument.

Keen’s devotion and never-ending efforts on this project, along with her work on a full plate of other priorities, have been unbending.

Bravo, Keen! With many thanks from a grateful community!

Mary Johnson

