BY SYDNEY PEREIRA | East Siders continued to raise a stink about a fleet of garbage trucks parked in their neighborhoods, including on the street on E. 10th St., as well as new trucks added to an existing Department of Sanitation garage at Pier 36.

Last Thursday, neighbors partied in protest on E. 10th St. at a “trash bash” at Pinks, a four-year-old East Village bar.

Musician Liah Alonso and crew performed decked out in plastic bags and other garbage costumery to draw attention to what’s become a crisis threatening the bar’s future, according to its owners Avi Burn and Alex Sassaris. After garbage trucks began parking on E. 10th St., Burn and Sassaris saw their revenue plummet.

“The garbage trucks being out here puts the bar in jeopardy,” said Lindsay Sleppin, an Upper East Sider who has become a part of the burgeoning community of Phish rock-band fans at Pinks.

Last Tuesday, Community Board 3’s district manager said at a Transportation Committee meeting that the Sanitation Department is evaluating whether it could park trucks on First and Second Aves. instead of the narrow residential side street.

“It seems like a relatively easy thing to do,” Susan Stetzer offered.

Farther Downtown, Two Bridges community members are concerned about safety on busy South St. where an additional 12 garbage trucks are being housed at the Pier 36 garage, at Jefferson St.

Between the roadway, bike lanes and sidewalk — the latter which is often where city employees park — the increased number of garbage trucks are worsening an already dangerous stretch, according to some neighbors.

“Where they enter and exit is just not designed for trucks to come in, and it’s certainly extremely dangerous,” said Trever Holland, a C.B. 3 member and longtime Two Bridges resident.

The change since mid-September in the amount of traffic going to and from the pier has been noticeable.

“It certainly wasn’t this volume of vehicles going in and out [before],” Holland said.

Holland said C.B. 3 was originally told that 35 Sanitation trucks would be added at Pier 36. However, Sanitation spokesperson Dina Montes said only 12 trucks were added.

Montes added that a similar number of trucks were at Pier 36 a few months ago when Sanitation District 1 trucks were parked there prior to being moved to the department’s garage at Spring and West Sts.

“The department is working to evaluate alternative parking options as provided by elected officials and the community board,” Montes said. “Other city agencies, such as [the Department of Transportation], may need to be involved in evaluating any alternate spaces as well.”

Although Holland has seen workers guiding Sanitation truck traffic this month, it’s unclear how the department plans to manage safety for the long term.

“It does not appear as if the safety concerns on Pier 36 are being acknowledged and addressed,” C.B. 3 District Manager Stetzer said last Tuesday.

Some slammed the department for moving vehicles servicing Community Board 6 to the area — particularly since they were relocated to a low-income neighborhood.

“It’s really an environmental-justice issue,” said Samuel Moskowitz, a Two Bridges resident whose daughter attends Shuang Wen School, P.S. 184, across the street from Pier 36. “It’s basically taking advantage of this community.”

Sanitation districts are coterminus with community board districts, meaning they have the same boundaries. So, Sanitation District 1 serves Lower Manhattan’s C.B. 1, and Sanitation District 6 serves C.B. 6, which covers between E. 14th and E. 59th Sts. roughly east of Lexington Ave.

Moskowitz added neighbors in District 6 fought against a massive Sanitation garage to be built in Kips Bay, at First Ave. and E. 25th St., back in 2015. Now, he added, garbage trucks servicing those residents are being parked right next to the site of a long-awaited “eco park” at Pier 35 and across from a public school serving many low-income, minority residents.

That expected “eco park” would essentially be next to “an open-air dump,” Moskowitz protested.

The District 6 garbage trucks now being parked on both E. 10th Sts. and Pier 36 were displaced when the department’s garage lease expired at W. 30th St. between 11th and 12th Aves. in Chelsea. Additional Sanitation trucks were relocated to Mt. Carmel Place, located at E. 26th St. between First and Second Aves., and York Ave. between E. 59th and 60th Sts.

The block where the garage was located is now being developed by Douglaston Development and Lalezarian Properties for a residential building with around 1,200 apartments.

“[The department has] known for at least four years they were going to lose it,” Stetzer said of that former garage, speaking last Tuesday. “They have not yet been able to find a new place that has support of the councilmembers in those districts.”