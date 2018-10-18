BY LINCOLN ANDERSON | They’re mad as hell and they’re not going to take this anymore!

More than 50 activist and community groups from around the city rallied in front of City Hall on Saturday afternoon in a wide-ranging protest organized by Tribeca resident Lynn Ellsworth, of the group Human-Scale NYC.

The main theme connecting the diverse groups was that they were all there to protest “against overdevelopment and big real estate giveaways at the expense of our neighborhoods and the people who already live in them.”

Chief among the targets of the demonstrators’ ire were what they called Mayor Bill de Blasio’s “affordable housing scams” and his neighborhood rezoning plans.

The rezoning schemes, speakers said, are actually forcing out immigrant and low-income New Yorkers. Speakers and signs throughout the group similarly blasted the megatowers going up in the Two Bridges neighborhood.

Joseph Reiver, head of the Elizabeth St. Garden, called on the mayor to spare it from a development project that the overwhelming majority of the neighborhood opposes.

Steve Barrison, of the Small Business Congress, blasted Monday’s upcoming hearing on the Small Business Jobs Survival Act in advance as a “sham,” and derided City Hall as “REBNY Hall,” referring to the powerful Real Estate Board of New York, which opposes the bill. He said the S.B.C. actually would boycott the hearing in protest.

Another speaker, Michael White, of Citizens Defending Libraries, angrily slammed the administration selling off public libraries on valuable land for private luxury-development projects. He was outraged at the demolition of the Brooklyn Heights library branch for a new 36-story condo building by Hudson Companies.

“It’s become clear that our politicians, our regulatory agencies and even our community boards have been captured by big real estate,” Ellsworth said at the rally’s end. “And to fight this, we are going to have to find new people to run for office who will not take any real estate money.

“We are going to have to fix the rules of the game that stack the deck against us. We are going to have to remake a city democracy.”