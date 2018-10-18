BY MARY REINHOLZ | The young couple sat on a sidewalk cradling a kitten and panhandling outside a pizza joint on St. Mark’s Place. The two later moved a large sleeping bag a few blocks away.

Around the corner, a solitary tattooed man screamed into his cell phone at a free WiFi-and-charging kiosk on Second Ave.

Otherwise, the neighborhood of stores and restaurants seemed empty of apparent homeless, including a band of roving crusty punks and their pets.

They were noticeably absent Tuesday evening outside the fenced-off vacant site of the 2015 gas explosion at Second Ave. and E. Seventh St., one of their favorite destinations for camping out on the streets of the East Village.

Local residents and a merchant on the block say they haven’t seen these unwanted visitors for several days — ever since a bearded 25-year-old traveler named Zeke slugged Dean Balsamini, a New York Post reporter.

Balsamini showed up outside the vacant lot on Wed., Oct. 10, asking questions of the scruffy vagabonds on the heels of an article about a “crusty crisis” there first published online on thevillager.com on Oct. 8. The Villager article recounted complaints about the interlopers’ alleged criminal acts, like a purported August stabbing — which the Ninth Precinct’s top cop John O’Connell said never happened — and quality-of-life offenses like public urination and defecation.

Police made it plain this week that they had persuaded the crusties — and the wannabes who like to hang out with them — to move on from the blast site.

“We conducted a major cleanup of that area,” said Sergeant Lesley Bailey, who heads the Ninth’s Neighborhood Coordination Officers, or N.C.O., program. She was speaking this Tuesday, shortly before a monthly Ninth Precinct Community Council meeting began on the second floor of the stationhouse, at 321 E. Fifth St. “We got it done,” she said.

O’Connell, who assumed command of the Ninth in July, told about 50 locals at the meeting that the crusties regarded Zeke as “emotionally disturbed” and didn’t want to be associated with him. The captain said Balsamini did not press charges against Zeke, who had approached this reporter with a pleasant smile the day after the fracas, requesting money and saying, “Sure,” when asked to be photographed outside the Gem Spa.

In an e-mail, Balsamini told this reporter he did not receive medical attention for his “crust-up” with Zeke, whom he described in his story as a “millennial with Charles Manson eyes.” (Funny, but Zeke struck me more as a wayward Rocky Balboa.)

O’Connell, who took over the Ninth’s command in July, said in a conversation with The Villager that he and his cops had planned a crackdown on the crusties at the blast site right after a Sept. 25 meeting of the Community Council. At that meeting, two residents and a merchant complained that the unsightly homeless young folks napping, drinking and allegedly doing drugs on the sidewalk outside their building were wrecking their lives and business at 125 Second Ave. O’Connell insisted that the action was not precipitated by Zeke’s blow against Balsamini.

Maryann Marlow, the longtime owner of Enz’s retro fashion boutique on the ground floor of the aforementioned address, attended both precinct meetings. She was skeptical of O’Connell’s version of events. Marlow claimed that she and her neighbors in the building hadn’t seen any cops around until reports of the crusty punch to the New York “Postie” were published in the daily tabloid.

“It’s great” the crusties have gone, she said. “But it was the New York Post [story] that chased them away. We never saw [the police] before that happened. Never. They may have talked to them. But they never chased them away” until The Post reporter got slugged.

Marlow, however, acknowledged that O’Connell visited her store on the day of Balsamini’s encounter with Zeke, and admitted she had spotted Officer Danielle Vanuto, a comely blond cop with the Ninth’s N.C.O. program, patrolling in her neighborhood.

Vanuto strongly denied that her police team was “turning a blind eye” to the problems posed by homeless people in the East Village.

“I know you think we turn a blind eye, but we don’t,” she told the Community Council attendees. “Violations have to be observed” by police before they can take action, she explained.

“I deal with homeless every day,” she said. “We’re on it.”

She urged concerned residents to call the city’s Department of Homeless Services, at 212-361-8000, “to get O.K.’s” for police action from that agency.

For his second Community Council meeting, O’Connell brought in two authorities from One Police Plaza on legal issues involving the homeless to speak to attendees. One was attorney Matthew Smith, a sergeant on special assignment with the New York Police Department’s Legal Bureau. Smith noted that police “can only criminalize behavior, not people who are homeless.” He called that view an “unpopular” position — even in New York City under liberal Mayor Bill de Blasio, where cops are now taking a “lighter approach” toward the homeless than they did under Mayors Bloomberg and Giuliani.

“I know that it’s difficult when you have people on your doorstep and at your window,” Smith said. “But it’s hard to enforce that because you have laws involving people’s actions and not their homelessness. It’s hard to find the right things to enforce,” he added. “You can’t [arrest] someone who is asking you for money or sitting on your doorstep and you ask them to leave. If they’re blocking pedestrian traffic, we can enforce that. There are options.”

O’Connell said the East Village police precinct is now “thinking about different options,” including bringing in a “light tower” for the blast block. That action was a direct response to a request made at the last Community Council meeting by a 64-year-old retiree living in a rent-stabilized apartment in Marlow’s building. The diesel-powered light tower was out there on E. Seventh St. this Wednesday.

The retiree, a former science teacher who asked to be identified as Stephen Lipski, told the captain that conditions have been “wonderful since that reporter got hit.”

However, Lipski angrily claimed the crusties should not be classified as homeless.

“They’re vagrants! They’re thugs!” he exclaimed. “They’re scary to my wife and daughter. Those people who are advocates for the homeless — [they can] take them home!”

Meanwhile, crime over all has declined in the rapidly gentrifying East Village over the last 28 days, according to O’Connell.

“We had only 14 crimes for the whole week — usually it’s 25 to 35,” he said. “Seven were grand larcenies, [like when] somebody left their wallet on a bench or in a taxi. We had three commercial burglaries with people getting into windows.

“It’s pretty remarkable that we had a 15 percent decline in 28 days. So we’re going in the right direction.”