Sat. Oct. 7, was a perfect fall day, for a change, and the neighborhood celebrated at a Taste of the East Village. The annual event, on E. Seventh St. between Cooper Square and Second Ave., brings together local restaurants and foodies, as well as community activists. Jonah Miller, the executive chef/owner at Huertas, co-chaired the affair this year, helping to select some of the restaurants. In addition to his own one, the eateries ranged from Porsena to The Fry Guys, while deserts were dished out from Sweet Generation and Veniero’s, among others. The event is a benefit for the Cooper Square Committee’s housing programs.