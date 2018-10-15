BY GABE HERMAN | Last month, the City Council unanimously voted to reject a zoning change sought by a developer to build an eight-story hotel next to the historic Merchant’s House Museum.

Leading the effort to reject the zoning change was City Councilmember Carlina Rivera, who represents the district in which the museum is located.

“We believe this proposal goes too far,” Rivera stated.

However, while preservationists and neighbors hailed the decision on Sept. 26, the struggle is still not over.

This is because developer, Kalodop II Park Corp., which also owns a larger space — a parking garage around the corner at 403 Lafayette St. — could still construct a six-story hotel at 27 E. Fourth St., the site adjacent to the Merchant’s House.

This reality left little time for celebration among those trying to protect the 186-year-old museum, including local residents, activists, area politicians and the museum itself. The museum staff and its supporters all say that any construction next door to the structure would cause terrible damage, since the building is preserved intact from 1832 and therefore very fragile. Both the museum’s interior and exterior have been landmarked — but that fact doesn’t prevent construction on the adjacent lot.

“I was definitely very happy that the Council voted it down,” Andrew Berman, executive director of the Greenwich Village Society for Historic Preservation, said of the zoning change. “It’s not the end of the story, unfortunately, but it is a really important step in terms of trying to ensure the safety and integrity of the Merchant’s House.”

Berman noted that the developer would not be able to build the six-story hotel right away, first needing approval from the Landmarks Preservation Commission for those plans. L.P.C. did approve the eight-story design, and Berman said it could conceivably approve a new plan as a revision, which would not require another public hearing process. “But I’m hopeful that won’t be the case,” he said, “because these would be pretty substantial changes.”

Supporters of the Merchant’s House want the developers instead to build at the garage site around the corner on Lafayette St.

“That would allow them to recoup the investment that they want to make but not endanger the Merchant’s House,” Berman said.

The Villager reached out to the developer for comment on the latest news regarding the site at 27 E. Fourth St. Michael Kramer, the leasing director of ParkIt Management, e-mailed a statement, indicating the developer apparently still intends to build on the property.

“Kalodop II Park Corporation is planning to replace their obsolete one-story garage, with a modern building that will be respectful of the NoHo Historic District Extension. We are currently evaluating all of our options,” the statement read.

Margaret “Pi” Gardner, the museum’s executive director, could not immediately be reached for comment, but employees said the mood there was less than celebratory.

Elizabeth Indek, a part-time worker at the Merchant’s House, said she was “very happy” after the City Council vote, but also “still sort of nervous that they’ll build the six-story building” next door.

Indek was just outside the museum on a recent afternoon, overseeing a sale of donated items, with all of the money going to the museum’s legal fund for this issue. Indek said the museum has real estate lawyers working on the case, who have said that the garage at 403 Lafayette St. is more profitable for the developers, which is why they don’t want to build on that site.

Another Merchant’s House worker, John William Rommel, who has been a staff member and the museum’s gardener since 1995, said his mood on the issue was “dire.”

Speaking about the site next door, Rommel said, “If they dig a foundation for that building, everything shifts, despite all the engineering studies. A quarter-inch of a shift, all of the plaster in our front rooms would crack and collapse.”

Rommel said construction at the site next door would mean having to put the museum’s entire collection in storage, reinforcing the ceilings, and closing the whole place down for around two years.

“We’re talking hundreds of thousands of dollars,” he said. “We don’t have the money.”

Rommel didn’t know if there was a realistic chance the developers would instead build at 403 Lafayette St., but he said that currently lawyers on each side are discussing the issue.

“It’s all about if they want to do the right thing. If it isn’t economically feasible, they may opt out of that,” Rommel said of the 27 E. Fourth St. site. “It’s their call. But we’ll fight them tooth and nail until the shovels come in.”

Rommel is also a local resident, living a few blocks away on E. Fifth St.

“I have a vested interest in this house, obviously,” he said. “But also as a neighborhood person, I’m committed to historical preservation.”

Overdevelopment in the area is an ongoing problem, he said, adding, “This is concerning to me.”