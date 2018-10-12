BY SYDNEY PEREIRA | Hudson River Park “broke ground” at Pier 26 on Tues., Oct. 9, as local politicians and community leaders celebrated the driving of the final pile for the Tribeca pier. The next step will see a platform added atop the piles.

The long-awaited pier is expected to open in 2020 with lounge areas, kid-sized fields and a “science playground.” Atop the pier platform, a pathway will cut through a forested area and lawn before leading to the two playing fields, with a lounge area on the south side. Tiered seating will lead into a walkway surrounded by a marsh area, which will be designed to attract native birds and some 70 types of fish native to the river.

“This will be unlike anything that has been built in New York,” said Madelyn Wils, the Trust’s president. “This neighborhood has grown and changed, and we are committed to serving everyone.”

For Deputy Mayor Alicia Glen, the pier is a prime example of a public/private partnership that worked.

“These things are labors of love that take an extraordinary amount of time,” Glen said. “I think that it’s the recognition that projects like this have to transcend political administrations.”

In 2015, Lower Manhattanites weighed in on possibilities for the pier, including sports facilities and open green space focused on the educational mission. Earlier this year, Wils presented to Community Board 1 a design for the pier that packed both “asks” — passive and active recreational uses — onto the pier. She also highlighted the pier’s connection to the future estuarium, which will house five classrooms — two for kindergaren through eighth grade and three for college level — and a technology exhibit.

The $30 million pier project was funded equally between the Lower Manhattan Development Corporation, CitiGroup and the city. The estuarium’s price tag has previously been reported as $20 million, of which the Trust has raised $10 million so far.

For C.B. 1 Vice Chairperson Paul Hovitz, lack of full funding for the estuarium is a concern.

“I think we have some concerns that they really don’t have their funding in place for the estuarium, which seems to be the major part of the educational piece of this effort,” Hovitz said.

Hovitz called the Pier 26 project “terrific.” But he said he anticipates pushback about Pier 25, just to the south, where an agreement is in the works between the Trust and Citi to create a private dock for Citi to shuttle its employees between Jersey City and Pier 25 by water taxi. The C.B. 1 Waterfront Committee is holding a meeting on the proposal on Tues., Oct. 16.

“On the one hand, we’re grateful,” Hovitz said of Citi’s helping fund the Pier 26 project. “On the other hand, we’re ever-diligent about what’s happening with our open space and public land that has now become public/private.”