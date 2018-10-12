BY SYDNEY PEREIRA | An empty gravel lot behind a chain-link fence on E. Fourth St. will be converted into a public open space as soon as 2021, Steve Simon, the Parks Department’s chief of staff to the borough commissioner, announced at a scoping meeting for the project last week.

But don’t expect any ball courts or playgrounds to fill the nearly 10,000-square-foot lot, between Bowery and Lafayette St., which doubles as an access point to City Water Tunnel No. 3.

Under the $1 million project, the space will be transformed into passive open space — meaning a seating area with plantings.

A significant swath of the lot will be shared space between Department of Environmental Protection trucks and workers as well as parkgoers.

“There isn’t a hell of a lot we can do with the site,” Simon admitted.

With around two-dozen manholes and hydrant coverings scattered across the site, as well as vertical shafts connecting to the underground drinking-water artery, Parks designers are in for a challenge creating the open space.

Simon said a design is expected to be presented to Community Board 2 within the next three to four months.

“We would treat it as though it’s a regular park, although it will not be a regular park,” he said, explaining that it is technically an “open space.”

The space would be open from around 7:30 a.m. to dusk, perhaps later in the summertime, he added. The Parks Department will be responsible for maintaining the space under an agreement with D.E.P.

Alexandros Zervos, the designer on the project, said the city is studying whether an entrance from the open space into the Merchant’s House Museum’s garden could be possible. The news was greeting enthusiastically by many, including Margaret “Pi” Gardiner, the museum’s executive director.

“The budget is very slim, but we’re looking at our options,” Zervos said.

Other plans include installing evergreen plants and a water-bottle filling station, plus adding original historic columns that were a part of since-demolished buildings on Colonnade Row, on Lafayette St. that are currently being stored in New Jersey.

But a top concern for a handful of neighbors who attended the Oct. 1 meeting was safety and security.

If there is an entrance from the open space to the Merchant’s House, there would need to be a way to lock the museum’s garden, Gardiner and others noted.

Others were concerned that the fence the city is planning for the open space would only be 5 feet tall rather than something taller. The current chain-link fence there is more than twice that high.

“We have a real problem with graffiti and jumping over the fence, and that makes me nervous,” said Gardiner, who has worked at the museum for nearly three decades.

“The point is, right now, you see what happens with a 12-foot chain-link fence,” said John Rommel, the Merchant’s House head gardener. “We have graffiti in that site. If they want in, they’ll get in, but there’s no reason to make it easy for them.”

Fears were voiced that the space would simply become an unofficial restroom for public urination, with homeless people using the space to sleep in, particularly if benches without armrests or picnic tables are a part of the design.

Another neighbor and Community Board 2 member suggested the Parks designers evaluate lighting on New York University’s superblock where a Picasso sculpture designed by I.M. Pei stands.

“It’s a very safe space,” said Jeannine Kiely, who chairs the community board’s Schools and Education Committee and serves on its Parks and Waterfront Committee, as well. “I walk through there at night.

“Given this space, you really need to have good lighting to make people feel comfortable,” she stressed.

D.E.P.’s construction work on the site was originally greenlighted in 2001 through a public-review process on the condition that the city build a public open space, according to Department of City Planning records.

The city has formally owned the site since 2004, according to property records.

Former Manhattan Borough President Virginia Fields wrote that she approves the project, with the condition that “the area between the two landmarked buildings be designated for open space for public usage, appropriate to the landmarks and complementary to them.”

A C.B. 2 resolution echoed Fields’s stipulation, adding that the request should be “integrated into D.E.P.’s legal negotiations with the owner of the property, whether it be a private owner or the City.”

But three years ago, C.B. 2 slammed the city for seemingly reneging on the promise, along with similar pledges for two other D.E.P. water-shaft sites, at W. Houston and Hudson Sts. and Lafayette and Grand Sts., DNAInfo reported at the time.

A year later, amid the battle between the city and residents over the fate of Elizabeth St. Garden, the city reaffirmed its promise to make the sites open spaces, The Villager first reported in 2016.

A plan stretching back more than a decade ago to build a playground on a privately owned property adjacent to a D.E.P. water-tunnel shaft also fell through in the Two Bridges neighborhood. Now, a 62-story building — one of four new residential towers proposed at Two Bridges — is slated for the lot instead.

The Two Bridges playground plan ultimately fell through because D.E.P. never owned the lot and was unable to purchase it from its private owners, according to Michael DeLoach, the agency’s deputy commissioner of public affairs and communications.

Although former Manhattan Borough President Scott Stringer and City Planning approved the Two Bridges playground project, the City Council never formally did, DeLoach added.

According to the online search tool for zoning and land-use applications, the City Council “did not assume jurisdiction” of the Two Bridges site.

DeLoach said that since D.E.P. owns the E. Fourth St. lot, that plan isn’t in jeopardy.

The city and local politicians have allocated $1.27 million for the E. Fourth St. project, including $1 million from Mayor Bill de Blasio, $200,000 from former Councilmember Rosie Mendez and $70,000 from Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer.

Mendez’s successor, Councilmember Carlina Rivera, is supportive of the project, as well.

“This is a very unique opportunity,” Rivera said at the scoping meeting. “I’m excited because it’s also directly next to one of our city’s most beloved treasures, the Merchant’s House.”

Last month, the City Council voted against a zoning change for an eight-story hotel planned on the west side of the Merchant’s House after opponents of the plan protested construction on the adjacent lot would seriously damage the 186-year-old building.

“The Merchant’s House was recently under a little bit of stress,” River said, “but we temporarily relieved that stress because it is such an important building, and I can’t think of a better complement than to really create a space for passive recreation.”