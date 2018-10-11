She walks the line: Spotted at the “Mile-long Opera” on the High Line Friday night was Susan Sarandon. The outspoken Downtown actress was wearing a floppy black newsboy hat and toting a black messenger-style bag and moving briskly through the crowd. She paused at the High Line amphitheater overlooking 10th Ave. to take in the sight and sounds of several dozen performers arrayed on the seats there, all sporting glowing white backpacks. Also among the throng enjoying the unique free show was Savitri D, performance-artist preacher Reverend Billy’s partner in life, art and activism.

Robots to boofing Bretts: The theme of this year’s 45th Annual Village Halloween Parade has been announced and it’s “I AM a Robot!” “With artificial intelligences emerging from every corner of our daily lives, the line distinguishing human from robot becomes increasingly vague,” a parade press release notes. “On Halloween, we can be whoever and whatever we desire, allowing us to celebrate what truly makes us humans by exploring how we remake ourselves.” We don’t know about robots. Our money is on a drunken and stumbling Brett Kavanaugh being among this year’s top costumes. The parade will travel along Sixth Ave. from Spring St. to W. 16th St. on Wed., Oct. 31, from 7 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. The lineup is south of Spring St. This year’s grand marshal is Machine Dazzle, costume designer extraordinaire.

Paying respects: Viewings will be held for Anna Curreri, 85, at Perrazo Funeral Home, 199 Bleecker St., on Thurs., Oct. 11, and Fri., Oct. 12, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. A funeral Mass will be held Sat., Oct. 13, at 9:30 a.m., at St. Anthony’s Church, at Sullivan and Houston Sts.

Moving on: Noting it was “bittersweet” to leave, Sarah Sanchala, who has worked in Assemblymember Deborah Glick’s office for the past eight years, most recently as chief of staff, has moved on to a new job. She’s now at Planned Parenthood NYC, where she will work in government relations. Glick’s incoming chief of staff is Tracy Jackson.

Correction: In last week’s issue, the article on The Village Trip incorrectly referred to Suzanne Vega’s hit song as “Tom’s Restaurant,” when of course it’s “Tom’s Diner.” The actual still-extant eatery, at 112th St. and Broadway, that the tune is based on is called Tom’s Restaurant. It was also the inspiration for Monk’s Cafe in “Seinfeld.”