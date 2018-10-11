Bank robbery

A man entered the TD Bank at 80 University Place, near 11th St., on Tues., Oct. 9, around 5:55 p.m. and passed a teller a note demanding money, police said. The teller complied and gave him an undetermined amount of cash, after which the robber fled north on University Place. Police suspect the same man of similarly robbing a Capital One bank in Astoria, Queens, at 31-17 Broadway on Mon., Oct. 1.

The individual is described as white, age 50 to 60, around 5 feet 8 inches tall and 150 pounds, wearing dark sunglasses and toting a black backpack. He also sported a black baseball cap with an eagle above an American flag.

Fugitive ‘killer’

The New York Post recently reported that two detectives were shot to death in Mexico while trying to detain a suspect in a murder in Union Square in 2012.

Two federal agents were trying to serve a warrant for a man named “Orlando” in the state of Puebla. Mexican media ID’d the suspect as Orlando Orea, who is accused of fatally slashing Michael Jones, 25, before fleeing south of the border six years ago. The Post reported that it was not immediately clear who shot the detectives.

Jones was a youth soccer coach in Westchester and was originally from the U.K. He was found dead on Oct. 7, 2012, on the sidewalk on W. 14th St. near Fifth Ave., with multiple stab wounds to the head, neck and chest, and one of his ears had been cut off.

Orea, who also goes by Orlando Gutierrez, is now around age 38. Police were able to identify the suspect — who was caught on video surveillance leaving the scene of the crime — after a bartender at the since-closed Bunga’s Den on W. 14th St. said he was a regular there, and that he frequented a local tattoo parlor. Bunga’s Den is now a sports bar called the Offside Tavern.

Phony cards

A man used fraudulent credit cards to make two purchases at the H & M store at 558 Broadway, near Prince St., on Wed., Oct. 3, according to police. The first purchase was for $100 and made at 4:25 p.m., and the second was for $50 two minutes later. The man was caught by police at Spring St. and Broadway, and after being searched, was found to have multiple fraudulent credit cards in his possession. The card used for the two H & M purchases, along with the merchandise, were all recovered, and video of the transaction was obtained by the police. Savion Brooks, 21, was arrested for felony grand larceny.

Thief gets bagged

Inside The Lantern bar and comedy club at 167 Bleecker St., a woman had a bag taken from a chair around 8 p.m. on Thurs., Oct. 4, police said. The man who took the bag placed his own one in its place and then brought the stolen satchel outside and stashed it in his friend’s vehicle. But the woman confronted the car owner, and was able to recover her bag, which contained more than $2,500 worth of items, including an Apple laptop computer, $810 cash, a Michael Kors wallet and 15 credit cards. Gabriel Walker, 37, was arrested for felony grand larceny.

Masked ‘machete’ man

A woman, 27, inside the Forever 21 at 40 E. 14th St., at 8 p.m. on Fri., Oct. 5, was approached by a man wearing a clown mask. The masked man pulled out a plastic machete and pointed it at her, frightening her, according to police. The clownish criminal, 24, then followed the woman two blocks into another store, where he again pulled out the plastic machete and again brandished it in her direction. Security escorted the man out of the store, where he waited near the front door for the victim to exit.

Police responded to the scene and the man was arrested. A strip search was authorized by a sergeant at the scene, but turned up nothing illegal. Quincy Quartey was arrested for misdemeanor menacing.

Armed robbers

Two men entered the A & R News and Candy Corp., at 110 W. Houston St., on Tues., Oct. 2, at 10:34 p.m., approached the male clerk, 60, at the cash register, and one of them pulled out a gun, police said. The other robber then took $1,500 from the till.

One robber fled on foot westbound on Houston, while the other fled eastbound. Both suspects are black. One wore a denim jacket and black Nike baseball cap. The other wore a red sweatsuit and blue vest.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Police Department’s Crime Stoppers Hotline, at 800-577-TIPS, or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Tips can also be submitted on the Crime Stoppers Web site, www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, on Twitter at @NYPDTips or by texting to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577. All tips are confidential.

‘Targets’ credit card

Police said a man entered a lobby in the vicinity of E. 13th St. and First Ave. on Sun., Sept. 14, around 8 a.m., and took an envelope with a Visa card belonging to a 31-year-old complainant. He then reportedly used the pilfered plastic at the new Target, at 500 E. 14th St., near Avenue A to make purchases totaling $327.

The suspect is describe as light-skinned, in his 20s, tall, wearing a white ball cap and a black T-shirt with “Thumbs Up” and written on the front.

Brazen theft

A sixtysomething thief swiped a woman’s handbag at the Brazen Fox, at 106 Third Ave., on Sun., Sept. 16, around 10:30 p.m., according to cops. The criminal entered the bar, at the corner of E. 13th St., and took the 26-year-old victim’s bag from a coat rack. The bag contained about $500, plus credit cards. The cards were later used to make several unauthorized transactions in Bushwick’s 83rd Precinct.

The suspect is described as black, in his 60s, tall, wearing a dark hat, eyeglasses and carrying a black briefcase.

Female duo

Police said two women approached a third, age 22, at the corner of Broadway and Spring St. on Mon., Oct. 1, around 1:15 p.m. and asked her to help them buy baby formula. They all walked to 298 Mulberry St., where the pair forced the third woman to withdraw $100 while holding an unidentified object to the victim. The victim complied and the two females fled with the cash in an unknown direction.

The perps are described as Hispanic, one with blond hair and wearing dark clothing, the other with dark hair and wearing a black striped shirt and flip-flops.

Gabe Herman

and Lincoln Anderson