BY LINCOLN ANDERSON | For six nights, from Wed., Oct. 3, to Mon., Oct. 8, the High Line was host to the ambitious “Mile-long Opera: a biography of 7 o’clock.” One thousand performers, wearing black caps that illuminated their faces with a glowing white light, many perched on small boxes, variously spoke and sang a very New York story about a certain table and a collection of photos and a marriage proposal and more. “Love is everything,” some of the performers sang to the audience, making deep eye contact with them as they passed by, before flipping it around and singing, “Love is nothing.” It was definitely something to think about for the thousands of operagoers as they streamed along the route from Gansevoort St. to 34th St. — much more than one mile! It certainly was a good hike, as well. At a few spots along the way, performers were inside apartments overlooking the High Line — cleaning the windows. Somehow, it all hung together. The free opera was co-created by Diller Scofidio + Renfro and Pulitzer Prize-winning composer David Lang.