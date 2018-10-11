BY BOB KRASNER | Tim McDarrah, son of the late renowned photographer and photo editor Fred W. McDarrah, remembers when he started to become aware that his father was doing something special.

“I was in high school,” he recalled. “I was embarrassed because my friends’ dads put on a suit and tie and went to work. I wasn’t even sure what my dad’s job was. People like Andy Warhol would call the house, but I didn’t realize that these people were of any consequence.”

But then kids began to come up to him and say, “Wow, your dad works for the Village Voice?”

Standing in the Howl! Happening gallery on Sunday, he was surrounded by photographers who spent some of their best years working for his father at the Voice. Their pictures, on the walls for just a three-day show, are a testament to the breadth and integrity that the elder McDarrah fostered at the paper, where he worked for more than 50 years.

Titled “A McPhoto Family: Photography from the Village Voice,” the exhibit contained none of Fred’s images, though his photo work is quite notable. Instead, the show concentrated on the work he mentored and celebrated.

Many of these distinguished photojournalists and portrait makers began working for McDarrah as interns while still in college. The position was unpaid, but if they shot a pic that got published, they got paid.

Adam Mastoon remembers being in that position in 1984, while still a student.

“My first assignment was to shoot Jean-Michel Basquiat — I had no idea who he was!” he said.

Harvey Wang was the very first intern, in 1974.

“The assignments brought me to places that I would not have been otherwise,” he recalled.

Richard Sandler cherished the fact that McDarrah nurtured people’s creativity.

“He allowed you the freedom to do whatever you wanted,” he said. “He supported the creative side of you rather than the commercial side.”

“He was the only editor I knew that used the word ‘f—’,” recalled Deborah Feingold. “His language was rough and tough, but he was so kind.”

Sylvia Plachy pondered for a minute and said, simply, “It was probably the best time of my life.”

Allen Reuben, who contributed to the alternative weekly from 1977 to 1987, was equally succinct.

“I miss it all,” he said.

Tim McDarrah organized the show.

“I was thrilled that so many photographers are here,” he said. His dad would have been equally thrilled, he added, “not for himself, but because everyone else is getting the recognition they deserve.”

Lori Grinker, also a Voice veteran, found the show and gathering of alumni

“It was very moving and nostalgic,” she said. “It makes me a little sad.”

She then put into words what many of her colleagues were probably feeling: “It would be fabulous if Fred were here.”