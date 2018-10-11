- Home
Our mayor has forsaken us. He played us for votes. How dare he call himself Progressive. I have never been more disappointed in an elected official. Worst. Mayor. Ever. I will definitely be there!
And now he's a lame duck, and doesn't have to care what the city thinks. He'll drift to the right to pick up suburban voters for his inevitable 2022 run for Governor.
The author must be one of those idiots who wants to go back to the Escape from New York era of the '70s.
NYC has become a vastly better place than it was when I move here back in the lat '80s. Much of that is due to real estate development. The author complains about certain neighborhoods being redeveloped, including Times Square. I remember the old Times Square, It was a human Sewer. Now it's both a commercial hub and one of the world's major tourist attraction (both driving vast amounts of job creation.) The Upper West Side, which prior to the 70's had been very nice, had gone to hell, is now back and better.
What's going on here is pure jealousy and class warfare. The author isn't one of the people who've done well in the economic boom, and wants to punish those who have. Too bad. It isn't going to happen
WOW, could make up more stuff in under 100 words??? You don't know the author, but "The author must be…". No, the author doesn't have to be. "must be" – jeez! And you have no idea of the author's economic state, but you say shit anyway. What's up with that? Are issues too much for you to deal with that you'd rather attack the author? The publication deserves better.
The big problem is that you're either confusing or conflating "development" with improvement. Any neighborhood could be made better without real estate reinvention. One does not necessarily validate the other. Vastly increased #s of cops on the street did more to change Times Square than any new building did. Same for increased sanitation, etc.
Having a city with an economically diverse population is a good thing, no? Maintaining our lived history and architectural variety are terrific things, no? Just because someone doesn't want to lose the great things about this City doesn't always mean they want to go back to the old NYC. Jeez, I'm so tired of the cliched trope. ugh!
I'm the author. I've done fine over the years. Not jealous either, I love my home and neighborhood. I've been here since 1977 (with breaks elsewhere) and remember the bad old days pretty well. Times Square was pretty awful. But it didn't have to become what it did, either.
Bravo Lynn Ellsworth! A modern day Jane Jacobs! We are very grateful for you and every flesh and blood New Yorker who values the real beauty of this city. It is encompassed by its diversity, its rich culture, its human-scale neighborhoods, it's Mom and Pop stores, it's small wonders created by artists, its immigrants, its historic districts, its amazing landmark buildings, its parks, and its light and air!! Thank you!
Sorry, but a lot of what you said in the article is just straight up and down wrong.
Theater District, Yorkville and Times Square Destroyed? Sorry, no sale. All are doing very well, and much better than they were in the 70's and 80's. You complain about what Bloomberg did to Williamsburg and LIC. These were post industrial wasteland. LIC was hooker ridden. Now they're thriving vibrant neighborhoods that attract people willing to pay real money to live there (as opposed to people who would live there only because it was cheap.)
What your saying plays nicely to the bottom feeding class warriors and leftovers from the 70's. But it has noting to do with the current reality.
Maybe it's you who are jealous, of someone with the heart to care about our city and not just "doing well." By the way, job creation was used to justify the demolition of Penn Station.
Great article , a call to all citizens who love their mom and pops, their neighborhoods, and democracy to begin looking for new leadership. The powerful real estate lobby and corrupt political machine have bought off most of our self proclaimed progressives who now serve only big real estate and not the will of the people. Don't be afraid to take a chance on a new face and new name who is not endorsed by the local politicians or clubs, or who has not raised tons on money (likely from real estate). Even better for the people if they have NO connections with the snake pit at City Hall.
This is great. I see the old hoods become watered down and soulless. I can't believe that NYC is actually becoming boring. I believe a happy medium can be reached with development as well and edgy culture. So we zone out mega clubs and then allow huge bar culture. We separate each outher with small drunk filled rooms. What makes NYC great is the culture and the finance center. This is the home of Hip Hop, Punk, and Dance culture. The diversity feeds each other. Do we want a souless scene like San Francisco has becoe????
WOW, what a great summary of the battle we are fighting! Thank you Lynn for calling it like it is and rallying the troops to try and STOP the destruction of our beloved City. I was BORN here, spent my whole life here, including the 70's and 80's and it was the most wonderful City in the world. What we have witnessed in the last 5 years is, as you say "Criminal"! Downtown Brooklyn, where I went to high school is unrecognizable. I'm all for upgrading but NOT Destruction and theft .. hmmm .. can someone say Cadman Plaza Library and The Hudson Group?
One needs only to ride the subway to get a visceral sense of how lost we are as a city in looking after the needs of working New Yorkers. We are lucky to have people like the author advocating for our quality of life.
Everyone knows real estate rules the roost in NYC, but balancing the wants of developers with the need for schools, the accommodation of traffic and congestion, and yes, even outdoor space that actually gets sunlight like parks is not an unreasonable request at all.
The hand-ringing of those who claim that advocating for some balance between the wants of the few and the needs of the many is some misplaced NIMBYism is laughable. I'm not surprised at those fact-less accusations in the age of Trump, just disappointed if the comments come from anyone outside the real estate industrial complex.
Thank you, Lynn, for being brave and using words and actions in this effort.
Thank you for leading the effort to create a citywide coalition, across the boroughs. You are making a difference.
Thanks Lynn for a great summary of everything that’s wrong with the way development is being done in NYC. We the people can change this if we organize, unite and speak with one voice- I’m confident that most people in NY can’t stand what’s happening to the city they love but lack any means to do something about it, well now there’s a path- join the Rally for Our Neighborhoods at city hall this Saturday at noon and join the coalition Human scale NY to help take back our city!