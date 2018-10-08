BY LINCOLN ANDERSON | Cynthia Nixon’s campaign is over — that is, at least as far as she’s concerned.

Yet, two of Assemblymember Deborah Glick’s Village foes plan to campaign for Nixon — who is now on the ballot against Glick in the general election — in hopes that Nixon can unseat the longtime incumbent.

District Leader Arthur Schwartz was Nixon’s New York State campaign counsel in her run for governor in last month’s Democratic primary election that Andrew Cuomo won handily. Schwartz also happens to be a longtime nemesis of Glick, dating back to their opposing views on the creation of the Hudson River Park in the 1990s.

Now, Schwartz and his ally veteran gay activist Jim Fouratt plan to push Nixon’s candidacy against Glick.

Not wanting to undercut Cuomo in the general election, the Working Families Party has moved Nixon off its ballot line for governor on Nov. 6 and switched her onto the ballot for the election for the Village’s 66th Assembly District. Cuomo was offered and has agreed to take the W.F.P. line, in addition to the Democratic line, which he won by beating Nixon.

Nixon’s campaign previously said that if she made the switch to the Assembly ballot, she would not actively run against Glick — and would, in fact, campaign for her. But the assemblymember has told The Villager that she has never heard this directly from Nixon.

Meanwhile, Schwartz and Fouratt see an opportunity in voters being able to blacken in the oval for the “Sex and the City” star over Glick — who ironically happens to have been a big fan of the hit TV series.

Both Glick and Nixon are openly lesbian, though Nixon also identifies as bisexual. Both are progressive, but Nixon is farther to the left than Glick on many issues.

“We’ll be calling on people to vote for Cynthia,” Schwartz told The Villager. “She said she’ll support [Glick] — but that doesn’t mean I have to support her.”

Two years ago, in fact, Schwartz ran against Glick himself in the Democratic primary. But the pressures of campaigning put stress on his heart — he previously had open-heart surgery — forcing him to drop out. In turn, his committee on vacancies tapped Fouratt to run in his stead. Glick went on to win the primary easily.

Usually, the Democrat has an advantage simply because his or her name is on the ballot’s left-hand side, while the field of candidates on other party lines stretches out to the right — and, of course, we read from left to right. However, in the Assembly election, that won’t be a factor, Schwartz noted, since “there will only be two names,” Glick and Nixon.

The district leader thinks Nixon — albeit an unwilling candidate — has a real chance to stun the longtime assemblymember. He noted that Fouratt barely spent any money on his campaign versus Glick, yet did pretty well.

“He spent $500,” Schwartz said, “and he got 30 to 35 percent.”

Actually, Fouratt got about 20 percent of the vote to Glick’s 80 percent.

Schwartz told the New York Post that two of their campaign slogans urging people to vote for Nixon will be: “Time for a socialist” in Greenwich Village and “26 years is long enough — enough is enough!”

Nixon lives in the Little Italy area of the district. In one clear difference on the issues, while Glick — like almost all the area’s other local politicians — supports saving the Elizabeth St. Garden, Nixon — who is an ally of Mayor de Blasio — backs the city’s plan to build affordable housing there.

Glick could not immediately be reached for comment. This article will be updated with her response.