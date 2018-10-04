Sock it to us: As he is wont to do, Norman Scherer was out selling Hawaiian shirts on Washington Square North at a street fair last Saturday. Buy a shirt for $10 and get a free bar of natural soap. Hey, it’s a good deal! Like the rest of us, Scherer, a Downtowner-turned-Jerseyite, said he had been totally mesmerized by Brett Kavanaugh’s Senate confirmation hearings, featuring angry testimony by the brew-guzzling judge and accusations by Christine Blasey Ford, who charges a teen Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her. Specially for the occasion, Scherer was hawking to passersby a pair of “CHUG” socks, which he was dubbing his “Kavanaugh socks.” A little earlier, he had sold a pair of “Flake socks” (featuring snowflakes), so named for Arizona G.O.P. Senator Jeff Flake, who got the Republicans to agree to a limited F.B.I. probe of the sexual-assault claims against Kavanaugh.

Righteous rap: Drawing a crowd on Eighth St. on Saturday, Kanye West was in town for an appearance on “Saturday Night Live” and dropped by Electric Lady studios. He graciously invited in a homeless rapper, Nino Blu, so that Blu could show him his stuff in the studio, West saying he had “good energy.”

Through the window: The New York Civil Liberties Union sponsored a thought-provoking pop-up exhibit on Eighth St. last week, looking at the issue of how low-level arrests impact New Yorkers, primarily people of color living in poor neighborhoods. Called “The Museum of Broken Windows,” it featured artwork from 30 artists, including formerly incarcerated individuals; panel discussions with CUNY and John Jay faculty members; Constance Malcolm, the mother of Ramarley Graham, who was killed by police after he tried to flush a bag of pot down a toilet in his Bronx home; and a documentary about the “N.Y.P.D. 12,” a group of police officers of color who sued the department over its alleged quota system that the dozen officers say unfairly targets — and ruins the lives of — people of color. Councilmember Jumaane Williams showed up after the Saturday night screening of the film, which was seen by a good-sized crowd, to moderate a discussion by some of the whistleblowing cops. Speaking of windows, the gallery’s had to be removed, so they could get a police car into the place. The squad car was actually a work of art itself, filled with peacefully growing green plants sprouting through its, literally, “broken windows.” We were told it symbolized what would happen if the city’s anticrime strategy of the same name were scrapped.

Rock on…a smidgen longer: Trigger tells us The Continental is still hanging in there. The developers who are planning to tear down the northeast corner of St. Mark’s Place and Third Ave. reportedly don’t have their permits yet and so are allowing the rock-venue-turned-cheap-shots bar to stay on for a while more. “We’ll definitely be here through November, possibly till February,” Trigger told us.

Correction: In Michele Herman’s Sept. 13 article on the P.E. Guerin foundry on Jane St., the location given for Steinway Hall was incorrect. It’s on W. 57th St.