BY VILLAGER STAFF | On Tues., Oct. 2, Northwell Health announced the opening of a two-story, 15,000-square-foot, multispecialty medical practice in the site of the former St. Vincent’s Hospital, now known as The Greenwich Lane Townhouses.

The new facility, Northwell Health Physician Partners at Greenwich Village, is at 7 Seventh Ave., with its entrance where St. Vincent’s former emergency department used to be.

The new facility will offer expertise in adult cardiology, rheumatology, pulmonology, gastroenterology, otolaryngology and surgical specialties, plus pediatric neurology, allergy and cardiology. Its surgical consultative services include thoracic, bariatric, vascular, colorectal, plastic, urologic and general surgery.

The space features 28 exam rooms, a noninvasive cardiology testing suite, chest radiography, audiology testing and a pulmonary function lab.

“When St. Vincent’s Hospital closed in 2010, we promised to restore healthcare services for the residents of Lower Manhattan,” said Michael Dowling, president and chief executive officer of Northwell Health. “Our ongoing expansion of medical care in Greenwich Village and other neighboring communities reaffirms our commitment to improve the health and well-being of the communities we serve.”

Northwell Health has 21 hospitals across the metropolitan area, including Lenox Hill Hospital and Manhattan Eye, Ear and Throat Hospital. This facility is Northwell’s largest primary multispecialty center in Manhattan.

This latest opening follows the 2014 opening, just a block north of there, of Northwell’s 160,000-square-foot Lenox Health Greenwich Village, which houses Manhattan’s first and only freestanding emergency center, imaging and ambulatory surgery centers, a medical pavilion and community conference center. Northwell also boasts five urgent-care centers and two ambulatory centers in Manhattan.

“While our hospitals continue to meet the acute-care needs of our patients, the key to keeping our communities healthy is providing a range of primary and multispecialty care in the neighborhoods in which our patients live and work,” said Dr. Warren Licht, vice president of ambulatory operations for Northwell Health.

Representing The Rudin Organization — which residentially redeveloped the site — at the ribbon-cutting was Michael Rudin. The Sisters of Charity, the order that ran St. Vincent’s Hospital, also attended.