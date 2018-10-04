Give small shops a chance

To The Editor:

Re “Will the S.B.J.S.A. get a fair hearing?” (talking point, by Kirsten Theodos, thevillager.com, Sept. 27):

This is a great article that gets to the heart of what is wrong with New York City politics right now: how politicians seemingly are in bed with big real estate and how removed they are from everyday, local residents, the vast majority of whom want to see small businesses survive and thrive. Residents at least want to see mom-and-pop shops given a fighting chance in a city that is becoming more and more a playground and shopping mall for the rich. This legislation would give small businesses that fighting chance.

Alan Berger

Dangerous harbinger

To The Editor:

Yes, rent laws are legal. And courts in many places shave assured us of this for decades. So, please, enough of the b.s. already!

What’s really needed now is an urgent observation regarding the mass closing of small shops anytime you see that happening. Indeed, I’ve seen this scourge happening in four different places over a 50-year period and it always spells disaster.

The first time was in my childhood neighborhood on the West Side of Chicago, now America’s worst slum with the famous Chicago murder rate thriving there. It started with a little bakery shuttering.

Next I saw it as a journalist covering the labor movement in the industrial Midwest. Small shops in Youngstown or Gary, Indiana, began closing as the mills and factories began mass layoffs. And out there now we have a catastrophe called the Rust Belt.

I saw this once more up in the Catskill Mountains, when the great, incomparable Borscht Belt began to die. Again, those empty stores! Right now we’re facing this empty store disease right here in New York and we debate phony legal issues at our peril.

Bennett Kremen

Trauma and memory

To The Editor:

Christine Blasey Ford is being criticized for not remembering all the details of the night she says she was assaulted by Brett Kavanaugh. But one has to have a traumatic experience to understand how selective memory can be.

In 1963, three others and I were riding horses to be in the Calgary Stampede parade. The two male riders were older. How much older? Who knows? There was a 15-year-old girl. I was 13. Riding to the parade, we came to place and had to make what seemed to be an easy decision. We could navigate a steep slope, then cross a busy throughway or cross a train trestle.

We decided to take our time and cross the trestle, although horses do not like to walk on uneven tracks. A train comes once a day. We figured, Let’s go.

The first two riders got across. The girl got about halfway across and I was a third of the way. And OMG, here comes a train. I jumped off my horse, took the reins and pulled my horse back to the side. I saw the girl in panic trying to rein the horse. Her horse was at an angle, so got most of the hit. The girl went up in the air and over the trestle’s edge. She fell 25 feet. The front half of the horse was pulled by the train to near where I stood. I spoke to a reporter. I remember nothing else. Not how I got home, not the ambulance. Yes, the hand over Ford’s mouth and not being able to breathe, her fear… . I believe her.

Clayton Patterson

