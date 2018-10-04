Minetta mugging

Police said that on Wed., Sept. 26, around 10:35 p.m., a man followed a woman, 26, down the stairs into the entryway of her building in the vicinity of Minetta and Bleecker Sts., near Sixth Ave. He brandished a pair of pliers and demanded money. A brief struggle ensued, during which the suspect grabbed the victim roughly by the neck and held the pliers up threateningly at her. The woman tried to get away but was unsuccessful. The robber then removed $200 from her wallet and fled on foot westbound on Minetta St. The victim was not injured.

The suspect is described as black, age 20 to 30, 5-feet-9-inches tall, wearing a black hooded sweater with red writing on the front, blue jeans and sporting a black backpack.

Police released a video of the incident.

A video of the Minetta mugging. Courtesy N.Y.P.D.

Where there’s smoke

A man was spotted puffing on a crack pipe on Washington Square South, near the park’s southwestern corner, on Mon., Sept. 24, around 10 p.m., police said. When the guy, 26, was confronted by a plainclothes officer, he allegedly became hostile and took a “fighting stance.” When the officer then tried to arrest him, things turned violent, and the cop was punched in the face while trying to wrestle the offender. The suspect tried to choke the officer, then broke free and fled on foot. Alhassane Doumbouya was later caught in the park by uniformed and anticrime officers and arrested for felony assault.

Cell swoop

Two young toughs grabbed a man from behind in Chinatown on Sat., Sept. 29, and stole his cell phone, police said.

The victim, 26, was walking in the vicinity of Hester and Mott Sts. around 1:30 a.m., when one of the muggers raced up on him from behind and placed him in a chokehold. When the victim dropped his cell phone, the second thug picked it up from the ground. They forced him to unlock the phone with his PIN, then grabbed his earphones and $10 cash from him and fled northbound on Mott.

Both suspects are described as black and wearing hooded sweatshirts, one black and the other gray.

Police released a video of the incident.

A video of two robbers stealing a cell phone in Chinatown and forcing the victim to give up his PIN.

Splash and dash

A taxi trip went wrong on the evening of Fri., Sept. 28, at 6:45 p.m. The driver, 27, dropped off a woman at the corner of Barrow and Hudson Sts., but the fare became “hostile and irate” toward him, arguing that it wasn’t her intended destination, according to a police report.

The woman, 36, exited the vehicle and removed her suitcase from the trunk. She then approached the front passenger-side window and tossed scalding hot coffee at the hack, causing burning, swelling and pain to the right side of his face. In addition to burning his face, the java was splashed over the vehicle’s console and ruined his clothing.

The cabbie refused medical treatment at the scene. Emilee Wells was arrested for felony assault.

Bank robbers

Police are connecting a third bank robbery to a Downtown bank robbery pattern. In the third incident, on Tues., Oct. 2, around 1:30 p.m., a man entered the Valley National Bank, at 111 Fourth Ave., near E. 12th St., and passed a teller a note demanding money. The teller complied and gave him an undetermined amount of cash. The suspect fled on foot northbound on Fourth Ave., where he met a second man who had remained outside as a lookout.

The first suspect is white, and while inside the bank, wore a black hooded sweater, a black wig, black sweatpants, black sneakers and carried a light-colored bag. The second suspect is white, bald and wore eyeglasses. He had on a black-and-white backpack.

Police are connecting this incident to the robbery of two Chase banks, one at 305 Bowery, near E. First St., on Thurs., Sept. 20, at 1:50 p.m., and the other on Mon., Sept. 24, around 9 a.m., at 240B Greenwich St., near Murray St.

Vans guard

A man tried to walk out of the DSW store at 40 E. 14th St., with free shoes on Wed., Sept. 26, around 4 p.m., police said. The man removed a pair of Vans sneakers from the shelf, put them on, and strolled out of the place. An employee was able to recover the Vans, valued at $65. A police search of the man turned up a glass pipe with crack residue and two hypodermic needles in the man’s backpack, according to the police report. Christopher Burns, 27, was arrested for misdemeanor petit larceny.

Mugger ‘bagged’

A 55-year-old man had a verbal exchange with a young man and four others at the corner of University Place and Eighth St., on Sat., Sept. 29, at 12:45 a.m. Afterward, the five other guys punched the man with closed fists several times in the head and upper body, causing a gash over his right eye and injuring his right shoulder, according to a police report.

When E.M.S. arrived, the victim said his “blue bag” was missing.

A cell phone belonging to one of the attackers was also left at the scene. He returned for it while police were there, and told them he was looking for it. His description of the missing phone matched the one left at the scene. The man, 21, then said that his missing phone might be near a bag that was two blocks away. When he brought police to that spot, the victim’s blue bag was there. The young man then admitted to punching the victim several times, and he was positively identified by two witnesses to the incident.

The bag was returned to the victim, and after the young man was searched, a pocketknife was found, along with alleged Xanax pills and Klonopin wafers, according to police.

Kyrie Deroche, 21, was arrested for felony robbery.

His cell phone was taken as evidence since it possibly contained contact information for the four other perpetrators, who were not immediately caught. Three of them were only identified in the police report as male and black, while there was no information for the fourth perp who got away.

Gabe Herman

and Lincoln Anderson